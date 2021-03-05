



JOHANNESBURG - The man accused of masterminding the murder of 28-year-old Tshegofatso Pule has been denied bail in the Roodepoort Magistrates Court on Friday.

Ntuthuko Shoba was arrested after his alleged accomplice, Muzikayise Malephane - the man who admitted to killing Pule, had implicated him.

On Monday, the State upgraded Shoba's murder charge to premeditated murder.

Last month, hitman Malephane agreed to testify against Shoba and pleaded guilty to all charges - murder, defeating the ends of justice as well as unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.

In his plea bargain with the State, Malaphane revealed that Shoba offered him R70,000 to kill Pule to hide her pregnancy from his wife.

She was eight months pregnant when she was killed last June and her body found hanging from a tree in Durban Deep.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your **iOS or Android **device.

This article first appeared on EWN : Alleged mastermind in Tshegofatso Pule murder case denied bail