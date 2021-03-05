Senzo Meyiwa murder trial set for 25 October
JOHANNESBURG - The five men accused of killing Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa will go on trial on 25 October.
They appeared at the Boksburg Magistrates Court on Friday morning, where it was announced that pretrial hearings will take place on 19 July.
Meyiwa was shot and killed in 2014 while visiting his girlfriend and singer Kelly Khumalo in Vosloorus.
ALSO READ: NPA confident it's prosecuting right people in Senzo Meyiwa murder case
Meyiwa’s family lawyer Gerrie Nel said: “The matter was transferred for a trial in the Palm Ridge High Court on 25 October.”
A handful of Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns supporters have been protesting outside the court building calling for a life sentence against the alleged killers.
ACCUSED DENY INVOLVEMENT IN MEYIWA'S MURDER
The case took another dramatic turn last year when the alleged killers told the court that they had nothing to do with Meyiwa's murder and that the real attackers were still on the loose.
In November, last year, the accused once again insisted that they had nothing to do with the footballer’s murder and the real killers remained free.
Five men were charged with murder, attempted murder, and aggravated robbery for Meyiwa’s murder.
They were arrested on 26 October 2020, exactly six years after the crime was committed in Vosloorus.
READ: Senzo Meyiwa's brother pleased court process in murder case finally under way
Earlier in October, an indictment was released by police with Khumalo being cited as having communicated with the murder suspects.
READ: One Meyiwa murder-accused contacted Kelly Khumalo: Leaked NPA doc
The document citing that Khumalo was released on the police’s media group, but a request was then made to delete it. In the indictment released by the NPA, Khumalo’s name featured in the death of the father of her child.
Some of the details in the investigation document included pointing-outs by accused one, which fit in with the facts of the case.
Additionally, the NPA wanted an explanation as to why EMPD officials transported the five accused suspects for confession and not the South African Police Service.
The charge sheet also revealed that accused number five communicated telephonically with Khumalo and that it was mentioned that there was a lender who gave Khumalo money to “ostensibly pay hitmen and that this lender was pestering her for the repayment of this loan”.
Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.
This article first appeared on EWN : Senzo Meyiwa murder trial set for 25 October
More from Sport
Cricket SA to lodge dispute with ICC over cancelled Australian tour
Interim board chairperson Stavros Nicolaou says revenue was lost when the tour was called off.Read More
'It will be really interesting to see how Siya Kolisi fits into the Sharks team'
Sport24 deputy editor Sbu Mjikeliso talks about Siya Kolisi's move from the Stormers to join the Sharks.Read More
Few believed in me. Most actively discouraged me - Heyneke Meyer pens book
Bruce Whitfield interviews former Springbok coach Heyneke Meyer about his new book "My Notes on Leadership and Life".Read More
Mzimasi Mnguni leaves everlasting mark in boxing - EC on late legend
The Eastern Cape boxing legend popularly known as Bra Mzi had been battling health problems since a heart attack in 2014, which left him in a wheelchair.Read More
It's a shame that Australia's Test tour of South Africa isn't on - Correspondent
Rob Kaldor says if one of the cricketers or staff brings back COVID-19 they will be ridiculed across the country.Read More
Swallows remain undefeated as Nyatama scores late equaliser against Sundowns
Musa Nyatama scored with the last kick of the match as Swallows FC drew 1-1 away to log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.Read More
Ultramarathons are popular – but are they good for you?
Johannesburg ultra-distance mountain runner Anouk Baars says the longer you go in the races the more it becomes a mental game.Read More
Kaizer Chiefs’ Johannes ‘Ryder’ Mofokeng dies
Mofokeng was the club’s longest serving captain in their history and also went on to coach the club's development side.Read More
Film may miss most of the action because I was too fast for the cameras - Sono
Legendary soccer player, coach, talent scout, administrator and businessman Matsilele 'Jomo' Sono takes us down memory lane.Read More
Mamelodi Sundowns defender Motjeka Madisha dies in car accident
The exact circumstances surrounding the incident are still unclear.Read More
More from Local
Chaos on Joburg roads as driving schools protest
JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar says they look into factors such as the safety of other motorists and members of the community.Read More
MPs accuse Mkhize, health dept of being unethical in vaccine rollout
Mkhize has been accused of not being truthful and for failing to clarify whether it’s a clinical trial or an official rollout plan.Read More
702landers rally to help student with residence fees
Mpho is a 20-year-old from Johannesburg, a second-year BA Law student at Rhodes University.Read More
Black Pride: 'We can stop internalising the message that we are inferior'
Author Tiffany Mugo says social media has allowed us to be involved in a way that is unprecedented.Read More
Alleged mastermind in Tshegofatso Pule murder case denied bail
Ntuthuko Shoba was arrested after his alleged accomplice, Muzikayise Malephane - the man who admitted to killing Pule, had implicated him.Read More
Little Eden calls for all CEOs to spend day in a wheelchair
Chief Executive Officer Xelda Rohrbeck says they are calling for donations during this yearly campaign.Read More
A year since South Africa recorded its first coronavirus case
South African Medical Research Council president Professor Glenda Gray reflects on the year that was.Read More
96 people succumb to COVID-19 bringing death toll to 50,462
The recovery rate remains steady at 94.6% with 1, 436, 101 having recovered from the virus.Read More
Reduced number of fire engines in Joburg raises serious concerns
City of Joburg spokesperson Nthatisi Modingoane says their projection is that they should have procured 20 fire engines by June.Read More
Number of learners walking to school has increased - Stats SA
Statistician-General Risenga Maluleke gives updates on the National Household Travel Survey.Read More