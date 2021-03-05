Chaos on Joburg roads as driving schools protest





There was chaos on South African roads as members of the National Driving School Association of South Africa marched from Road Traffic Management Corporation offices in Centurion to Gauteng MEC Jaco Mamabolo's offices in Johannesburg.

Johannesburg Metro Police spokesperson Wayne Minnaar has the story.

We consider that people have the right to protest. Other factors to be taken into consideration are the safety of other motorists and other members of the community. Wayne Minnaar, Spokesperson - Johannesburg Metro Police Department

Does JMPD have information on whether the protestors had permission, especially to protest on the highway?

That information I don't have at the moment. When it comes to protests it varies. Most of the time there is obstruction and we intervene so they can move on. Wayne Minnaar, Spokesperson - Johannesburg Metro Police Department

There was no information of stopping on the freeway .... It doesn't take long for the freeway to get congested. Wayne Minnaar, Spokesperson - Johannesburg Metro Police Department

