104 people succumb to COVID-19 bringing death toll to 50, 566





One hundred and four people have succumbed to the coronavirus bringing the death toll to 50,566 since the beginning of the pandemic in the country a year ago.

The Health Department has recorded 1,303 new infections over the past 24 hours, meaning the country's known caseload now stands at 1, 518, 979.

RELATED: 96 people succumb to COVID-19 bringing death toll to 50,462

The recovery rate remains steady at 94.6% with 1, 437, 050 having recovered from the virus.

The Health Department says the total number of vaccines administered is 100, 180 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.