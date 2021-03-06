Health Dept confident COVID-19 vaccine rollout running smoothly
JOHANNESBURG - The Health Department said it vaccinated over 100,000 healthcare workers across the country through the Johnson and Johnson vaccination programme.
Officials reiterated that vaccines remain a priority in the fight to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
This milestone comes less than a month after South Africa launched the vaccine programme.
It also comes a year after the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in the country.
The South African Medical Research Council’s Professor Glenda Gray said while the aid while the country made promising strides, there were some key take home lessons from the first phase.
“The most important thing about this is you need to innovate and keep learning. You need to keep on changing your processes and more efficient. You can expect hiccups and hurdles but the important thing is to change it and learn together.”
Meanwhile, the department reported that 104 people died from COVID-19 complications in the past 24 hours, bringing the total death toll so far to 50,566.
Over 1,300 new cases were recorded in the past day, pushing the number of known cases to more than 1 million.
At least 1,4 million people recovered from the virus in South Africa.
Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.
This article first appeared on EWN : Health Dept confident COVID-19 vaccine rollout running smoothly
More from Local
Have you ever heard of Durban Birth Masala?
Food critic Anna Trapido explains the origins of this spice that is said to be good for pregnant women.Read More
104 people succumb to COVID-19 bringing death toll to 50, 566
The recovery rate remains steady at 94.6% with 1, 437, 050 having recovered from the virus.Read More
Chaos on Joburg roads as driving schools protest
JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar says they look into factors such as the safety of other motorists and members of the community.Read More
MPs accuse Mkhize, health dept of being unethical in vaccine rollout
Mkhize has been accused of not being truthful and for failing to clarify whether it’s a clinical trial or an official rollout plan.Read More
702landers rally to help student with residence fees
Mpho is a 20-year-old from Johannesburg, a second-year BA Law student at Rhodes University.Read More
Black Pride: 'We can stop internalising the message that we are inferior'
Author Tiffany Mugo says social media has allowed us to be involved in a way that is unprecedented.Read More
Senzo Meyiwa murder trial set for 25 October
Senzo Meyiwa was shot and killed in 2014 while visiting his girlfriend and singer Kelly Khumalo in Vosloorus.Read More
Alleged mastermind in Tshegofatso Pule murder case denied bail
Ntuthuko Shoba was arrested after his alleged accomplice, Muzikayise Malephane - the man who admitted to killing Pule, had implicated him.Read More
Little Eden calls for all CEOs to spend day in a wheelchair
Chief Executive Officer Xelda Rohrbeck says they are calling for donations during this yearly campaign.Read More
A year since South Africa recorded its first coronavirus case
South African Medical Research Council president Professor Glenda Gray reflects on the year that was.Read More