Have you ever heard of Durban Birth Masala?





Apparently, there is a special ‘Durban Birth Masala’ which is added to curry recipes of pregnant women in order to prevent miscarriage, reduce the pain of labour and after birth to help with healing process.

However, the details of birth masala are a well- kept secret, says Food critic Anna Trapido.

She joins Refiloe Mpakanyane to discuss the phenomenon that is 'Durban Birth Masala' as well as pumpkins are good for pregnant women and child birth.

