I've failed, learned and grown from being desperate for solutions - Dineo Ranaka





In The Upside of Failure, which looks at things that didn't go right but being used as stepping stones to success, we speak to presenter, entertainer and businesswoman Dineo Ranaka.

So much has happened over the years since people got a glimpse into parts of her life through the reality show Dineo's Diary.

A lot has happened. I have experienced quite a lot publicly and privately. I still find it quite surprising that I was able to experience some parts of my life privately given the experience that I had. I had signed a contract with the gods of entertainment to be a public figure by virtue of being a reality producer as well as an entertainer. Dineo Ranaka, Businesswoman, presenter and entertainer

The evolvement of The Ranakas surprises me. We pray for some of the things we have today and when we live out those prayers and experience the manifestation of what it is that we have been cultivating internally when it manifests to this external product that we see, tangible and grow legs, it's a thing of wonder. Dineo Ranaka, Businesswoman, presenter and entertainer

I remain unmoved by external turbulence .... I remain the [Floyd] Mayweather of my spirituality. You won't come at me and I will not allow you to come into my spiritual personal space where it is deeply intimate with my belief systems and myself, or rather, between my belief systems and myself and have you dictate to me the terms of how I should navigate in that space. Dineo Ranaka, Businesswoman, presenter and entertainer

I am very clear about what I believe in and I am also quite open to listening and being and remaining teachable by listening to other people's journeys and encounters with their spirituality and their growth in that regard. I am solid in my spiritual beliefs. Dineo Ranaka, Businesswoman, presenter and entertainer

Me being Mayweather today stems from being gullible and being movable, being shiftable. And being easily influenced by the winds of the whispering things of those that say: 'Do this, try that' and you try that and you realise that, actually, I am not in alignment with these things that I'm being told I need to do. Dineo Ranaka, Businesswoman, presenter and entertainer

Spiritually I have failed and learned and grown from being desperate for solutions. Listen to your intuition, trust your guard. Don't be desperate when looking for solutions all the time. The solutions are within you most of the time and you will engage them externally with the natural flow of things. You will know when it's time. Dineo Ranaka, Businesswoman, presenter and entertainer

There have been times when I've been angry at God and I have decided in my fasting and prayer life to just desert Him but He never leaves you, we live in Him and we say we found him, where did He go? He has always been there. I've had to reprimand myself, call myself to order, to restore my internal navigator. Dineo Ranaka, Businesswoman, presenter and entertainer

Ranaka says she has learned great lessons from a television production and a clothing business before restoring and relaunching it as a cosmetics brand.

I chose the fashion line but because I was not consulting enough with people that could have been great advisers and I thought I knew it all, I was operating from a place of arrogance and pride versus humility. So, I kind of chose the wrong business partners, married businesses that needn't had been married at that point in time. Dineo Ranaka, Businesswoman, presenter and entertainer

She also fought hard to salvage and nourish her production company and can now share the lessons she has learnt along the way.

Listen below for the full interview...