1,227 COVID-19 infections and 81 fatalities recorded





Eighty-one people have succumbed to the coronavirus bringing the death toll to 50, 647 since the beginning of the pandemic in the country a year ago.

The Health Department has recorded 1,227 new infections over the past 24 hours, meaning the country's known caseload now stands at 1, 520, 206.

RELATED: 104 people succumb to COVID-19 bringing death toll to 50, 566

The recovery rate has edged up slightly to 94.7% with 1, 439, 515 having recovered from the virus.

The Health Department says the total number of vaccines administered is 101 573 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.

As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 1 520 206 the total number of deaths is 50 647 the total number of recoveries is 1 439 515 and the total number of vaccines administered is 101 573. pic.twitter.com/J5GaQ7vLUJ — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) March 6, 2021