Parli refutes claims of retrenchments, says it has offered voluntary packages





On Saturday Parliament refuted claims by the Economic Freedom Fighters that it was planning to retrench workers.

Parliament said the party had falsely claimed, without any evidence, that it planned to retrench thousands of workers.

Spokesperson Moloto Mothapo told Eyewitness News that despite the cut in Treasury's allocation to Parliament, there was no crisis to warrant drastic intervention as claimed by the EFF.

He said Parliament had instead offered some of its employees voluntary early retirement.

The spokesperson added that appropriate measures would be put in place to ensure retrenchments were avoided.