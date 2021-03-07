Streaming issues? Report here
Soulful Sundays with Kenny Maistry
10:00 - 13:00
Parli refutes claims of retrenchments, says it has offered voluntary packages

7 March 2021 7:33 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Parliament
retrenchments
voluntary retirement

Spokesperson Moloto Mothapo said appropriate measures would be put in place to ensure retrenchments were avoided.

On Saturday Parliament refuted claims by the Economic Freedom Fighters that it was planning to retrench workers.

Parliament said the party had falsely claimed, without any evidence, that it planned to retrench thousands of workers.

RELATED: Plans to reopen land borders at advanced stage - Parliamentary committee

Spokesperson Moloto Mothapo told Eyewitness News that despite the cut in Treasury's allocation to Parliament, there was no crisis to warrant drastic intervention as claimed by the EFF.

He said Parliament had instead offered some of its employees voluntary early retirement.

The spokesperson added that appropriate measures would be put in place to ensure retrenchments were avoided.




