Parli refutes claims of retrenchments, says it has offered voluntary packages
On Saturday Parliament refuted claims by the Economic Freedom Fighters that it was planning to retrench workers.
Parliament said the party had falsely claimed, without any evidence, that it planned to retrench thousands of workers.
RELATED: Plans to reopen land borders at advanced stage - Parliamentary committee
Spokesperson Moloto Mothapo told Eyewitness News that despite the cut in Treasury's allocation to Parliament, there was no crisis to warrant drastic intervention as claimed by the EFF.
He said Parliament had instead offered some of its employees voluntary early retirement.
The spokesperson added that appropriate measures would be put in place to ensure retrenchments were avoided.
More from Politics
Govt 'admits' private sector could buy vaccines, but it's not that simple
Currently, vaccine manufacturers won't sell to businesses responds Profmed CEO Craig Comrie after Afriforum legal challenge.Read More
Gauteng government rejects implementation of e-tolls - Jacob Mamabolo
The Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport says the province has made a compelling argument to government to scrap the tolls.Read More
IFP sides with ANC as motion of no confidence against Premier Makhura fails
Eyewitness News senior politics journalist Tshidi Madia says the DA counted scandals including those predating his tenure.Read More
Molefe evasive, but maintains Ramaphosa integral to state capture at Eskom
Zondo Commission: Former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe repeated allegations about the capture of Eskom by Glencore and Ramaphosa.Read More
I hope my testimony on Ramaphosa is not swept under carpet - Molefe tells Zondo
Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane gives an update on the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture.Read More
Mkhwebane not fit to hold office and citizens deserve better - Natasha Mazzone
DA Parliamentary chief whip reflects on a panel finding that there's evidence of misconduct against the Public Protector.Read More
Sufficient prima facie evidence of misconduct against Mkhwebane, panel finds
The independent panel headed by retired Judge Bess Nkabinde recommended that a committee of the National Assembly investigates or launches an inquiry into Busisiwe Mkhwebane.Read More
ConCourt to hear state capture contempt application against Zuma on 25 March
The former president failed to show up at the commission last month despite summonses and an order from the apex court to do so.Read More
What the new Level 1 means
President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced that the new alert level will come into effect once the regulations have been gazetted.Read More
Fellow South Africans ... this is what happens before the president's addresses
This article sets out the processes that the Presidency and the National Coronavirus Command Council undertake to update South Africans.Read More