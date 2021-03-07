Joburg Water gives reasons why some areas don’t have water
JOHANNESBURG – Johannesburg Water said it expects some of its reservoirs to stabilise after several areas were left with no water this weekend.
Places which were affected include Auckland Park, Coronationville, Clairmont, and Sophiatown.
The utility said the Hursthill reservoir supplying water to these areas is at a critically low level due to interruption on its infrastructure.
It's not clear exactly when water will be restored.
Joburg Water's Eleanor Mavimbela said, “At the moment we’re waiting for our reservoirs to build up capacity so that affected residents can start getting pressure back.”
Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.
This article first appeared on EWN : Joburg Water gives reasons why some areas don’t have water
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_42136725_open-outdoor-faucet-wasted-water-.html
More from Local
1,227 COVID-19 infections and 81 fatalities recorded
The Health Department says the fatalities have brought the death toll to 50, 647 since the beginning of the pandemic.Read More
Health Dept suspends contracts given to Zweli Mkhize’s associates
The company used Mkhize's long-serving personal assistant Tahera Mather, as well as another close associate, Naadhira Mitha, as paid consultants.Read More
Have you ever heard of Durban Birth Masala?
Food critic Anna Trapido explains the origins of this spice that is said to be good for pregnant women.Read More
Health Dept confident COVID-19 vaccine rollout running smoothly
The South African Medical Research Council’s Professor Glenda Gray said while the aid while SA made promising strides, there were some lessons from the first phase.Read More
104 people succumb to COVID-19 bringing death toll to 50, 566
The recovery rate remains steady at 94.6% with 1, 437, 050 having recovered from the virus.Read More
Chaos on Joburg roads as driving schools protest
JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar says they look into factors such as the safety of other motorists and members of the community.Read More
MPs accuse Mkhize, health dept of being unethical in vaccine rollout
Mkhize has been accused of not being truthful and for failing to clarify whether it’s a clinical trial or an official rollout plan.Read More
702landers rally to help student with residence fees
Mpho is a 20-year-old from Johannesburg, a second-year BA Law student at Rhodes University.Read More
Black Pride: 'We can stop internalising the message that we are inferior'
Author Tiffany Mugo says social media has allowed us to be involved in a way that is unprecedented.Read More
Senzo Meyiwa murder trial set for 25 October
Senzo Meyiwa was shot and killed in 2014 while visiting his girlfriend and singer Kelly Khumalo in Vosloorus.Read More