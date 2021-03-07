Does Sunshine Food Co. serve the greatest veggie burger in South Africa?





Does Sunshine Food Co. owner and microgreen farmer Elisha Madzivadondo serve the greatest veggie burger in the country?

Madzivadondo believes he does.

He fled the economic collapse of his home country in Zimbabwe to create a new life in agriculture in South Africa.

Today the Microgreen farmer and restaurateur has been hailed for having the Greatest Veggie Burger in Cape Town, some say even in the world.

He joins Refiloe Mpakanyane to discuss the veggie burger.

After working in the hospitality industry, i discovered that there is something missing on the people that we serve. I resigned and started growing microgreens as I wanted to transform the way food is served. Elisha Madzivadondo, owner - Sunshine Food Co.

I said to myself people are being robbed of their nutritional value, so I wanted to create a dish that would make those meat eaters not to feel guilty and miss their meat when they ate my food. Elisha Madzivadondo, owner - Sunshine Food Co.

