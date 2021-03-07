Absa deputy CEO Peter Matlare succumbs to COVID-19 complications
Absa deputy CEO Peter Matlare has passed away from coronavirus complications.
It has been reported that his family confirmed that Motlare succumbed to COVID-19 early on Sunday morning.
The deputy CEO served in many senior positions including as SABC CEO and as a Vodacom executive as well as a Primedia CEO.
