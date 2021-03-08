SA sees 31 more COVID-19 deaths and 862 new cases recorded





The Health Department has recorded 862 new infections over the past 24 hours, meaning the country's known caseload now stands at 1 521 068.

Thirty-one more people have died in South Africa after contracting the virus pushing the national death toll to 50,678.

The recovery rate remains the same at 94.7% with 1, 440, 874 having recovered from the virus.

The Health Department says the total number of vaccines administered is 101,841 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.

