SA sees 31 more COVID-19 deaths and 862 new cases recorded
The Health Department has recorded 862 new infections over the past 24 hours, meaning the country's known caseload now stands at 1 521 068.
Thirty-one more people have died in South Africa after contracting the virus pushing the national death toll to 50,678.
The recovery rate remains the same at 94.7% with 1, 440, 874 having recovered from the virus.
The Health Department says the total number of vaccines administered is 101,841 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.
As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 1 521 068 the total number of deaths is 50 678 the total number of recoveries is 1 440 874 and the total number of vaccines administered is 101 841. pic.twitter.com/jR12i8Wd8W— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) March 7, 2021
#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 07 March.— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) March 7, 2021
Use the COVID Alert SA app to protect yourself, your loved ones and your community. Start using this privacy preserving app today. Add your phone to the fight! Download the Covid Alert SA app now!
