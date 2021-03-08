Thando Thabethe to take over the afternoon drive show on 947





947 has announced that actress, MC, and well known broadcast personality, Thando Thabethe will be joining the team.

Thabethe is the new drive time host of "947 Drive with Thando", weekdays from 3pm to 7pm co-hosted by energetic and fearless Alex Caige.

947 Station Manager Thando Makhunga says Thabethe has over a decade of experience in the entertainment industry and has proven to be a successful and gifted presenter during her time on various radio stations.

She is a young, dynamic and multi-talented woman, whose drive and ambition is a great example for all aspirational South Africans with the courage to reach – and work – for their dreams. Thando Makhunga, 947 Station Manager

Thabethe's show will be replacing the Fresh On 947 that was hosted by media personality DJ Fresh, real name Thato Sikwane.

It’s HAPPENING!!! So glad to finally announce that I’m officially driving you home Joburg #947DriveWithThando 🥳🥳🥳💃💃💃💃💃💃💃 pic.twitter.com/9jHbmMUrf3 — Thando Thabooty (@Thando_Thabethe) March 8, 2021

I am really excited to be returning to radio and to have been approached by Joburg’s coolest frequency, 947 – is just fantastic. I have always loved the radio as a medium to genuinely connect with people through music and conversation. I believe that music is a true leveller, bringing people together in a place and time that is just about what they are hearing and how it makes them feel. I can’t wait to get behind the mic and contribute to our 947 audience’s listening experience. Thando Thabethe

WATCH: Thando Thabethe joins 947

Read statement from Primedia:

Thando Thabooty to drive listeners home on the "@947 Drive with Thando" pic.twitter.com/5ExdfK3UT0 — Primedia Broadcasting (@BrandPrimedia) March 8, 2021