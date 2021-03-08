



Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: First responders help man hanging from 3rd floor after he was locked out

TikToker explaining why she wont teach her daughters about virginity goes viral

Social media is talking after a TikToker explaining her reasons why she wont teach her daughters about virginity has gone viral.

Click here to watch the full video:

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela: