The much anticipated Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Oprah interview goes viral
Social media is talking after the much anticipated two-hour interview of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with Oprah Winfrey has gone viral.
In the interview Markle spoke about how there were concerns about her unborn baby's skin colour.
Watch one of the videos below:
Harry shares his current relationship with his brother William.#HarryandMeghanonOprah Megan Markle #OprahMeghanHarry Oprah | The Crown pic.twitter.com/CRl1BRwt4O— Maiestas Ⓜ️ (@Ebenezer_Peegah) March 8, 2021
Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:
