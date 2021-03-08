Students on waiting list will receive communication by Wednesday - UJ
Most universities started their 2021 academic year on Monday but some are faced with challenges.
The Wits University student representative council has threatened to continue protesting at the Braamfontein campus against students being excluded because of fees.
Meanwhile, the University of Johannesburg (UJ) is faced with placement challenges.
UJ registrar Kinta Burger tells Clement Manyathela that they still have thousands of students on the waiting list.
Last year we received 240,000 applications for our first years and we only have 11,000 places available.Kinta Burger, Registrar - University of Johannesburg
Even if a student meets the criteria for a programme a place is not guaranteed.Kinta Burger, Registrar - University of Johannesburg
Burger says in some instances they do put students on a waiting list.
We have not received confirmation on which of our applicants that we have admitted will be funded by NSFAS [National Student Financial Aid Scheme]Kinta Burger, Registrar - University of Johannesburg
We will give NSFAS students two days to register, if they don't take up their place we will give space to those on the waiting list.Kinta Burger, Registrar - University of Johannesburg
Listen to the full interview below...
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_68962722_school-boy-writing-close-up-pencil-in-children-hand-.html
