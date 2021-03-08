Lillian has the perfect Spotify playlist for you
Award-winning actress Lillian Dube took over the "Soundtracks of my Life" playlist this past weekend with her Top 20 favourite jams from the 80s and 90s.
Some of the songs I've chosen make me feel so energised, young and happy. With some of them I am able to connect with people I cannot see, some of them long gone.Lillian Dube - Award-winning actress
Stream her Soundtracks of my Life playlist on Spotify
Catch your favourite newsmakers as they share their favourite playlists from the 80s and 90s on Soundtracks of my Life every Saturday at 1:30 PM
