The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Today at 19:19
Business Book feature : No Rules Rules, by Read Hastings
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ian Mann - Regular Book Reviewer and MD at Gateways Business Consultants
Today at 19:33
Other People’s Money - Mbhazima Shilowa
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mbhazima Shilowa, Former Premier of Gauteng, Trade Unionist and Leader of COPE
Today at 20:10
Pfizer's Medical Matters: Immunisation for their child health catch-up Drive 2021 - Importance of the Road to Health Book to a child's life.
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Dr. Lesley Bamford
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Lillian has the perfect Spotify playlist for you

8 March 2021 12:40 PM
by Kopano Mohlala
Tags:
Actress Lillian Dube
Soundtracks of My Life

702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour.

Award-winning actress Lillian Dube took over the "Soundtracks of my Life" playlist this past weekend with her Top 20 favourite jams from the 80s and 90s.

Some of the songs I've chosen make me feel so energised, young and happy. With some of them I am able to connect with people I cannot see, some of them long gone.

Lillian Dube - Award-winning actress

Stream her Soundtracks of my Life playlist on Spotify

Catch your favourite newsmakers as they share their favourite playlists from the 80s and 90s on Soundtracks of my Life every Saturday at 1:30 PM




