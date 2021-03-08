Will the long-awaited meeting between Zuma, ANC Top 6 happen virtually today?
The long-awaited meeting between former president Jacob Zuma and the African National Congress (ANC) Top 6 is scheduled to take place virtually over Zuma's Zondo Commission appearance.
The meeting comes after the former president defied the Constitutional Court by refusing to appear at the commission.
Mandy Wiener on The Midday Report chats to Eyewitness News reporter Tshidi Madia over the scheduled meeting.
We know the meeting is not happening in real life. Zuma was meant to meet with the Top 6 officials at Luthuli House, however, he didn't arrive this morning. And from my understanding, the meeting is scheduled to take place virtually.Tshidi Madia, Reporter - Eyewitness News
She says the ANC might be trying to convince the former president to attend the commission.
Listen below to the full conversation:
