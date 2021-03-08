International Women's Day ... What can be done to make things better?





Monday marks International Women's Day. In South Africa, we know that women not only have to deal with the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic but also domestic violence, rape and femicide.

Human rights activists say the days serves as a stark reminder of the injustices that women face.

Lisa Vetten, a researcher specialising in gender and violence in the faculty of humanities at the University of Johannesburg, speaks to us about the importance of the day.

If you take a historical view, then the levels of violence against women now are not what they were in the 1990s when they were at their peak. The challenge for is is to understand what has changed, what has allowed for those reductions to take place. What is remaining in place? Lisa Vetten, Research associate - Wits Institute For Social Economic Research

It is not just a problem of patriarchy, it's also a problem of implementation. It's about understanding the weaknesses in government and what needs to shift there in order to make things work better. Beyond government, what is changing in society? Lisa Vetten, Research associate - Wits Institute For Social Economic Research

Listen below for more...