University registration for first-time students extended by two weeks - Nzimande
JOHANNESBURG - Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande said that due to the delays in the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) confirming the funding eligibility for first-time students, the registration period will be extended for them by two weeks.
#highereducation Nzimande: As many of you know by now the National Student Financial Aid Scheme has not yet been able to confirm funding eligibility for first-time entering students. TK— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 8, 2021
“We have agreed with all our universities, this is good news, that they will extend their registration period for first-time entering students for two more weeks, which means for this week and next week so that none of the first-time entering students are disadvantaged by the delay in the finalisation of this matter,” said the Higher Education minister.
READ: Universities to reopen in mid-march - Nzimande
Nzimande briefed the media on funding decisions for 2021 and new prospective students.
The minister said that he was aware of the great anxiety this was causing for prospective students and their families.
“We are doing everything possible to resolve this issue as a matter of extreme urgency and we are quite hopeful we want to say so, in the light of the commitment by the Minister of Finance that no deserving student will be turned away if they meet the requirements."
Some universities started their 2021 academic calendar Monday.
#highereducation Nzimande:— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 8, 2021
I am aware that this is causing great anxiety for prospective students and their families, given that the academic year is about to start and registration processes and induction programmes are already underway at the majority of institutions. TK
