Asking DStv to collect proposed SABC levy is reasonable - William Bird
Media Monitoring Africa director William Bird says one of the ways to sustain the public broadcaster is some kind of a fee.
The public broadcaster is proposing that TV licence fees be scrapped in favour of a compulsory "public broadcasting levy" for every household that has a TV set or a device that can stream its services.
Azania Mosaka speaks to Bird about this proposal.
We know that expecting them (the government) to find the public broadcaster at this point in time is not going to happen.William Bird, Director - Media Monitoring Africa
Asking DStv on their behalf to collect that, they already have incredible efficient systems to collect their subscriptions it seems like a reasonable and legitimate means of making sure that fee is collected.William Bird, Director - Media Monitoring Africa
Listen to the full interview below...
