Mbalula hits back in Twitter spat with Lungisa, Niehaus
DURBAN - Tensions that have previously played themselves out in public between Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula and African National Congress (ANC) members aligned to the so-called Radical Economic Transformation Forces have re-emerged.
This time, the issue involves ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule and his apparent call for ANC Members of Parliament to oppose efforts to remove Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane from office.
Mkhwebana is a hired gun not the public protector.— Minister of Transport |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) March 7, 2021
Mbalula has accused Magashule of acting outside of the ANC mandate and has therefore distorted the party’s image and policy.
Mbalula’s statement against Magashule has solicited insults from former Nelson Mandela Bay councillor Andile Lungisa, who has called the Transport minister a political prostitute.
Mbalula, aka the political prostitute, is a shameless hack who administers fellatio to any man in a positioning power. This is a consequence of taking pills when you went through initiation.— Andile Lungisa (@mrlungisa) March 7, 2021
The only reason you would not participate is because it would jeopardise your stomach and your tax payer funded lifestyle. pic.twitter.com/3oM8mWlkX4— Andile Lungisa (@mrlungisa) March 8, 2021
Lungisa and Mbalula have had public spats dating as far back as 2012 when Lungisa opposed Mbalula’s campaign to become ANC secretary-general during the party’s elective congress that year.
MKMVA spokesperson Carl Niehaus has been among those who’ve endorsed Lungisa’s statement on Twitter.
Hmmmm, so rich coming from a "person of interest" in the Bozwana murder.— Carl Niehaus (@niehaus_carl) March 7, 2021
By the way, did you pay back the R1-million Bozwana loaned you for your Las Vegas frolic before he was mysteriously murdered?https://t.co/6rJ853uaFh
Mbalula has not taken kindly to this and has accused Niehaus of being a criminal.
The minister has previously said that members of the MKMVA are fighting with him because he stopped irregular security contracts at the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) which the veterans had interests in.
