Peter Matlare was a gentleman, a strong businessman - Dan Moyane
Condolences continue to pour into the late Peter Matlare. He died on Sunday at the age of 61 from COVID-19 related complications.
Matlare served in many senior positions over the years, including as CEO of the South African Broadcasting Corporation and Tiger Brands. He also served as Primedia CEO.
John Perlman speaks to Dan Moyane about how they worked together at 702.
I got to know him as a gentleman, a strong businessman. He had a strong sense of business, he was committed to the business of broadcasting.Dan Moyane, Veteran broadcaster
He was very good with business strategy. He was very articulate and very clear in expressing what he wanted but in addition to that, he was just a downright good person.Dan Moyane, Veteran broadcaster
Listen to the full interview below...
More from Local
Asking DStv to collect proposed SABC levy is reasonable - William Bird
Media Monitoring Africa director William Bird says the public broadcaster needs to be sustained and government doesn't have money.Read More
Mbalula hits back in Twitter spat with Lungisa, Niehaus
Fikile Mbalula’s statement against ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has solicited insults from former Nelson Mandela Bay councillor Andile Lungisa, who has called the Transport minister a political prostitute.Read More
University registration for first-time students extended by two weeks - Nzimande
Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande said that due to the delays in the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) confirming the funding eligibility for first-time students, the registration period will be extended for them by two weeks.Read More
International Women's Day ... What can be done to make things better?
Researcher Lisa Vetten says we need to understand the weaknesses in government and what needs to shift to make things work better.Read More
Students on waiting list will receive communication by Wednesday - UJ
University of Johannesburg registrar Kinta Burger says they received 240,000 applications and have space for 11,000 students.Read More
Thando Thabethe to take over the afternoon drive show on 947
Thabethe is the new host of "947 Drive with Thando", weekdays from 3pm to 7pm and Alex Caige will co-host.Read More
SA sees 31 more COVID-19 deaths and 862 new cases recorded
The Health Department says these fatalities in the last 24 hours have brought the death toll to 50,678.Read More
Absa deputy CEO Peter Matlare succumbs to COVID-19 complications
It is understood that he passed away earlier on Sunday due to COVID-19 complications.Read More
Joburg Water gives reasons why some areas don’t have water
Places which were affected include Auckland Park, Coronationville, Clairmont, and Sophiatown.Read More
1,227 COVID-19 infections and 81 fatalities recorded
The Health Department says the fatalities have brought the death toll to 50, 647 since the beginning of the pandemic.Read More