Peter Matlare was a gentleman, a strong businessman - Dan Moyane





Condolences continue to pour into the late Peter Matlare. He died on Sunday at the age of 61 from COVID-19 related complications.

Matlare served in many senior positions over the years, including as CEO of the South African Broadcasting Corporation and Tiger Brands. He also served as Primedia CEO.

John Perlman speaks to Dan Moyane about how they worked together at 702.

I got to know him as a gentleman, a strong businessman. He had a strong sense of business, he was committed to the business of broadcasting. Dan Moyane, Veteran broadcaster

He was very good with business strategy. He was very articulate and very clear in expressing what he wanted but in addition to that, he was just a downright good person. Dan Moyane, Veteran broadcaster

Listen to the full interview below...