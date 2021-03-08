National officials have met former president Jacob Zuma - ANC





The African National Congress (ANC) says in a statement that its national officials had very constructive discussions with former president Jacob Zuma.

The meeting comes after Zuma defied the Constitutional Court by refusing to appear at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture.

ALSO READ: Will the long-awaited meeting between Zuma, ANC Top 6 happen virtually today?

@MYANC National Officials have met with former President Jacob Zuma today, Monday, 8 March 2021.

The National Officials had very positive and constructive discussions with former @PresJGZuma. pic.twitter.com/sN6RNrFRUn — African National Congress (@MYANC) March 8, 2021