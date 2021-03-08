Streaming issues? Report here
Business Book feature : No Rules Rules, by Read Hastings
Guests
Ian Mann - Regular Book Reviewer and MD at Gateways Business Consultants
Other People's Money - Mbhazima Shilowa
Guests
Mbhazima Shilowa, Former Premier of Gauteng, Trade Unionist and Leader of COPE
Pfizer's Medical Matters: Immunisation for their child health catch-up Drive 2021 - Importance of the Road to Health Book to a child's life.
Guests
Dr. Lesley Bamford
Talkers/Open Line
No Items to show
National officials have met former president Jacob Zuma - ANC

The African National Congress says in a statement that its national officials had very constructive discussions with the former president.

The African National Congress (ANC) says in a statement that its national officials had very constructive discussions with former president Jacob Zuma.

The meeting comes after Zuma defied the Constitutional Court by refusing to appear at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture.

