We've moved from a VUCA to BANI world. Dion Chang explains what the shift means
I read a fantastic quote today by Mike Tyson the boxer. He said 'everybody has a plan until they get punched in the face' and 2020 was that punch in the face.Dion Chang, Founder at Flux Trends
Before 2020, pre-pandemic, everyone was worried about digitisation and some technological disruption, he says.
But then everything literally changed last year, so now we are almost having to wipe the slate clean.Dion Chang, Founder at Flux Trends
People's strategies are up for grabs and up for reassessment.Dion Chang, Founder at Flux Trends
Apparently, we used to live in a VUCA world - Volatile, Uncertain, Complex, Ambiguous - but now we live in a BANI world. What does that mean?
It is quite a mouthful says Chang.
A BANI world stands for brittleness, anxiety, non-linearity, and incomprehensibility - which kind of sums up 2020.Dion Chang, Founder at Flux Trends
He extrapolates on the importance of future-thinking for your business in a radically changed world.
Most businesses had to reimagine, reframe or rethink their business model last year, he says.
But what trends have changed and are unlikely to ever return?
This whole thing about working from home, and is the office dead or is it not dead? It's going to be somewhere in the middle.Dion Chang, Founder at Flux Trends
Whether you like it or not, we understand that as humans we need contact and we need to be with each other and socialise - so the office is not dead.Dion Chang, Founder at Flux Trends
He says the office is not dead, but it will be greatly reduced.
Even if 20 - 40% of that office space is going to be lost or shed - and it will be in the next 18 months or so - because I don't think those 9-5 models are going to continue, then that's going to have an immense ripple effect on commercial property.Dion Chang, Founder at Flux Trends
He says there already has been a 'semigration' of people moving and reshuffling.
I've been saying for many years the 40-hour workweek, the nine-to-five is a quaint relic of the 20th century, and finally, that has been put to rest...and I think that is going to stay and stick.Dion Chang, Founder at Flux Trends
Take a listen to trend analyst Dion Chang in the audio below:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : We've moved from a VUCA to BANI world. Dion Chang explains what the shift means
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_35688826_businessman-dressed-in-suit-and-shorts-working-with-laptop-on-the-sunbed-at-the-beach.html?term=working%2Bbeach&vti=ndtl2rzf582qn1m7ku-1-3
More from World
'Genius' new app buys you shares in the company you're shopping at
Grifin is launching in the US, but it's an idea floated by SA's EasyEquities six years ago. Could this drive the necessary buy-in?Read More
Tackling the scourge of gender-based violence from the ground up
Lalla Hirayama examines some of the projects aimed at addressing gender-based violence in the "Sharing the Sun" YouTube series.Read More
Lalla Hirayama shares sunshine stories about Japan and South Africa
“Sharing The Sun” YouTube web series hosted by Lalla Hirayama shines the light on this bond between South African and Japan.Read More
Foreign investment boost of R1.6 billion for digital-only TymeBank
The opportunity is a game-changer for the fledgling SA bank. Bruce Whitfield interviews TymeBank CEO Tauriq Keraan.Read More
The future of renewable energy is bright
The untapped potential of Africa’s treasure trove of natural wealth presents its beneficiaries with a prosperous future, if exploited.Read More
Energy is the gatekeeper to a prosperous future
Tackling Africa’s energy crisis starts with policymakers and evidence shows that they’re not moving fast enough.Read More
The race to win the battle of energy storage is on
Wherever there is a problem, there is a solution and in the energy sector, a solution is an opportunity.Read More
Coal to gas shift – a major step toward energy stability in SA
The market exists and, so does the technology – the question is, who is capable of operating energy storage in South Africa?Read More
Former US president Donald Trump acquitted on charges of inciting violence
The vote was split with 57 lawmakers voting to convict and 43 voting to acquit.Read More
702 celebrates World Radio Day
World Radio Day is celebrated on the February 13. It was declared by UNESCO on 3 November 2011.Read More
More from Business
'No rules rules' - Netflix's meteoric rise
'What Netflix does is spectacular and counterintuitive,' says business book reviewer on The Money Show Ian Mann.Read More
Another bump in the road: Why Telkom has objected to spectrum auction
Founder and Editor at Techcentral Duncan McLeod analyses the latest delay caused by objections from Telkom.Read More
'Genius' new app buys you shares in the company you're shopping at
Grifin is launching in the US, but it's an idea floated by SA's EasyEquities six years ago. Could this drive the necessary buy-in?Read More
Kuli Roberts: I've been working since the age of 7; I'm not flashy
Bruce Whitfield interviews media personality Kuli Roberts about her attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.).Read More
FirstRand declares dividend after rebound 'exceeds group's expectations'
'We've seen a strong turnaround pretty much across the board in our portfolio' - FirstRand CEO Allan Pullinger on The Money Show.Read More
Santam makes provision for R2b more to pay out business interruption claims
Santam has been processing latest claims since getting legal certainty on business interruption in Jan, says CEO Lizé Lambrechts.Read More
There is progress with the Steinhoff investigation - NPA
Spokesperson Sipho Ngwema says bringing on PwC as investigators has given the National Prosecuting Authority a huge advantage.Read More
I was told Trillian secured business from Eskom, Goodson tells Zondo inquiry
Former Trillian CEO Bianca Goodson told the state capture commission that Clive Angel is the one who called her and told her that Salim Essa was the majority shareholder.Read More
Home exercising and online shopping trends a boon for fitness-related businesses
Sales of fitness products are soaring as the pandemic focuses attention on health improvement and home exercise.Read More
Small honey producer takes on Food Lover's Market in trademark battle
'Nature's Gold' was trademarked by the KZN startup. FLM should have checked properly, admits its legal director on The Money Show.Read More