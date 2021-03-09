SA's COVID-19 death toll up to 50,803 as 125 people succumb to virus





South Africa has recorded 638 infections over the last 24 hours bringing the known caseload since the start of the pandemic to 1, 521, 706.

One hundred and twenty-five more people have died in South Africa after contracting COVID-19 pushing the national death toll to 50,803.

RELATED: SA sees 31 more COVID-19 deaths and 862 new cases recorded

The recovery rate remains the same at 94.7% with 1, 442, 045 having recovered from the virus.

The Health Department says the total number of vaccines administered is 107, 054 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.

As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 1 521 706 the total number of deaths is 50 803 the total number of recoveries is 1 442 045 and the total number of vaccines administered is 107 054. pic.twitter.com/mqkJv8HAz3 — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) March 8, 2021