SA's COVID-19 death toll up to 50,803 as 125 people succumb to virus
South Africa has recorded 638 infections over the last 24 hours bringing the known caseload since the start of the pandemic to 1, 521, 706.
One hundred and twenty-five more people have died in South Africa after contracting COVID-19 pushing the national death toll to 50,803.
The recovery rate remains the same at 94.7% with 1, 442, 045 having recovered from the virus.
The Health Department says the total number of vaccines administered is 107, 054 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.
As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 1 521 706 the total number of deaths is 50 803 the total number of recoveries is 1 442 045 and the total number of vaccines administered is 107 054. pic.twitter.com/mqkJv8HAz3— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) March 8, 2021
#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 08 March.— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) March 8, 2021
Use the COVID Alert SA app to protect yourself, your loved ones and your community. Start using this privacy preserving app today. Add your phone to the fight! Download the Covid Alert SA app now! https://t.co/8YKEqaiiRF pic.twitter.com/eQLyrLdUBr
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_141441865_top-view-of-test-tubes-with-blood-samples-and-coronavirus-lettering-on-red-background.html?term=covid19%2Btest&vti=ocpsmep8k26m1konus-1-9
