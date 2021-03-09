[WATCH] Penguin escaping jaws of killer whales by hopping onto boat goes viral

Streaming issues? Report here
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 13:33
Travel - Countries Without Quarantine – Which Countries Allow Quarantine Free Travel?
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Tess Faber
Today at 13:35
Is responsible drinking the way out of South Africa's alcohol problem
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Dr David Harrison - CEO at DG Murray Trust
Today at 14:05
The Series - Money Management (Saving and Investing)
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Sam Beckbessinger - Author of Manage Your Money Like a Fucking Grownup.
Today at 14:07
Family Matters - Prioritising Date Nights with your partner
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Sihle Masukela
Today at 14:35
Car Feature - 70 years of the Kombi
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Stuart Johnston - Veteran Motoring Journalist and Car Magazine's Joburg Correspondent
Today at 14:40
Service dining rooms appeal
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Karen Caine - Operations manager at Service Dining Rooms
Today at 14:50
Music with EMERGER
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Emma De Goede - Lead singer at EMERGER
Gerry Matthee
Today at 16:10
Bellville to be Cape Town's second CBD
The Flash Drive
Guests
Warren Hewitt - Chief Executive Officer at Greater Tygerberg Partnership
Today at 17:15
The FlashWord
The Flash Drive
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
We have registered 96% of the students - Wits University Spokesperson Shirona Patel says they give preference to first-year and female students for accommodation, no sharing of rooms. 9 March 2021 12:57 PM
SA economy grew by 1.5% in fourth quarter of 2020 Stats SA announced the latest gross domestic product figures on Tuesday. 9 March 2021 11:35 AM
Wits students block Empire Road while protesting over registration issues They've blocked Empire Road with rubble at the M1 bridge near the university. 9 March 2021 8:38 AM
'It will be sick and stupid for ANC to split for aligning with own resolutions' ANC NEC member Mondli Gungubele says former president Jacob Zuma's problems cannot be solved outside the legal system. 9 March 2021 11:39 AM
Another bump in the road: Why Telkom has objected to spectrum auction Founder and Editor at Techcentral Duncan  McLeod analyses the latest delay caused by objections from Telkom. 8 March 2021 7:46 PM
National officials have met former president Jacob Zuma - ANC The African National Congress says in a statement that its national officials had very constructive discussions with the former pr... 8 March 2021 5:53 PM
Leadership: Playing offensive or defensive Absa Group's Managing Director Transactional Banking African Regional Operations Thabo Makoko has a clear message to stakeholders. 9 March 2021 12:30 PM
Eskom board approves probe into racism allegations against CEO De Ruyter Eskom said the claims not only brought the utility into disrepute, but they threatened to distract from efforts to restore operati... 9 March 2021 8:16 AM
'No rules rules' - Netflix's meteoric rise 'What Netflix does is spectacular and counterintuitive,' says business book reviewer on The Money Show Ian Mann. 8 March 2021 9:08 PM
Lillian has the perfect Spotify playlist for you 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 8 March 2021 12:40 PM
Does Sunshine Food Co. serve the greatest veggie burger in South Africa? Owner Elisha Madzivadondo explains why his burgers are considered the best not only in Cape Town but in South Africa. 7 March 2021 8:27 AM
'Genius' new app buys you shares in the company you're shopping at Grifin is launching in the US, but it's an idea floated by SA's EasyEquities six years ago. Could this drive the necessary buy-in? 4 March 2021 8:53 PM
Senzo Meyiwa murder trial set for 25 October Senzo Meyiwa was shot and killed in 2014 while visiting his girlfriend and singer Kelly Khumalo in Vosloorus. 5 March 2021 11:29 AM
Cricket SA to lodge dispute with ICC over cancelled Australian tour Interim board chairperson Stavros Nicolaou says revenue was lost when the tour was called off. 22 February 2021 2:15 PM
'It will be really interesting to see how Siya Kolisi fits into the Sharks team' Sport24 deputy editor Sbu Mjikeliso talks about Siya Kolisi's move from the Stormers to join the Sharks. 16 February 2021 2:37 PM
Woman gets dumped by vegan partner for eating chicken nuggets Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 9 March 2021 8:23 AM
[WATCH] Penguin escaping jaws of killer whales by hopping onto boat goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 9 March 2021 8:23 AM
Lillian has the perfect Spotify playlist for you 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 8 March 2021 12:40 PM
We've moved from a VUCA to BANI world. Dion Chang explains what the shift means A BANI world stands for brittleness, anxiety, non-linearity, and incomprehensibility - which kind of sums up 2020. 8 March 2021 8:30 PM
'Genius' new app buys you shares in the company you're shopping at Grifin is launching in the US, but it's an idea floated by SA's EasyEquities six years ago. Could this drive the necessary buy-in? 4 March 2021 8:53 PM
Tackling the scourge of gender-based violence from the ground up Lalla Hirayama examines some of the projects aimed at addressing gender-based violence in the "Sharing the Sun" YouTube series. 3 March 2021 1:17 PM
'Kenya Airways said SAA is our role model! We want lots of government money!' Kenya wants to nationalise the minority-privatised airline, providing a massive bailout. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games. 23 February 2021 9:00 PM
The future of renewable energy is bright The untapped potential of Africa’s treasure trove of natural wealth presents its beneficiaries with a prosperous future, if exploi... 18 February 2021 8:34 AM
Energy is the gatekeeper to a prosperous future Tackling Africa’s energy crisis starts with policymakers and evidence shows that they’re not moving fast enough. 18 February 2021 8:20 AM
Kuli Roberts: I've been working since the age of 7; I'm not flashy Bruce Whitfield interviews media personality Kuli Roberts about her attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.). 4 March 2021 7:21 PM
Small honey producer takes on Food Lover's Market in trademark battle 'Nature's Gold' was trademarked by the KZN startup. FLM should have checked properly, admits its legal director on The Money Show. 3 March 2021 7:37 PM
Doom ad not racist says ARB. But why pair Doom and food in the first place? After a complaint, Tiger Brands has added 'don't spray on food' to campaign showing man's meal interrupted by a flying insect. 2 March 2021 8:52 PM
[WATCH] Penguin escaping jaws of killer whales by hopping onto boat goes viral

9 March 2021 8:23 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: TikToker explaining why she wont teach her daughters about virginity goes viral

[WATCH] Penguin escaping jaws of killer whales by hopping onto boat goes viral

Social media is talking after a video of a penguin escaping the jaws of killer whales by hopping onto boat goes viral.

Click here to watch the full video:

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:




More from Entertainment

Woman gets dumped by vegan partner for eating chicken nuggets

9 March 2021 8:23 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Read More arrow_forward

Lillian has the perfect Spotify playlist for you

8 March 2021 12:40 PM

702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour.

Read More arrow_forward

TikToker explaining why she wont teach her daughters about virginity goes viral

8 March 2021 8:31 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Read More arrow_forward

The much anticipated Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Oprah interview goes viral

8 March 2021 8:30 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Read More arrow_forward

I've failed, learned and grown from being desperate for solutions - Dineo Ranaka

6 March 2021 9:47 AM

Businesswoman, presenter and entertainer is unmoved by external turbulence ... she is the Floyd Mayweather of her spirituality.

Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] First responders help man hanging from 3rd floor after he was locked out

4 March 2021 8:14 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Delivery guy destroys new fridge before delivering it

4 March 2021 8:13 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Read More arrow_forward

Tackling the scourge of gender-based violence from the ground up

3 March 2021 1:17 PM

Lalla Hirayama examines some of the projects aimed at addressing gender-based violence in the "Sharing the Sun" YouTube series.

Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Engen petrol attendants beating up unruly customers goes viral

3 March 2021 8:21 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Read More arrow_forward

Coconut Kelz shares the Soundtracks to her life

2 March 2021 11:35 AM

702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour.

Read More arrow_forward

We have registered 96% of the students - Wits University

Local

SA economy grew by 1.5% in fourth quarter of 2020

Business Local

'It will be sick and stupid for ANC to split for aligning with own resolutions'

Politics

Ramaphosa: We need to buy local again to get economy moving

9 March 2021 12:38 PM

Gama to cross-examine Bowman Gilfillan director after he appears before Zondo

9 March 2021 12:35 PM

'Shoot me instead': Myanmar nun pleads with junta forces

9 March 2021 12:28 PM

