[WATCH] Penguin escaping jaws of killer whales by hopping onto boat goes viral
Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?
Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.
RELATED: TikToker explaining why she wont teach her daughters about virginity goes viral
Penguin escaping jaws of killer whales by hopping onto boat goes viral
Social media is talking after a video of a penguin escaping the jaws of killer whales by hopping onto boat goes viral.
Click here to watch the full video:
Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:
More from Entertainment
Woman gets dumped by vegan partner for eating chicken nuggets
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Lillian has the perfect Spotify playlist for you
702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour.Read More
TikToker explaining why she wont teach her daughters about virginity goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
The much anticipated Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Oprah interview goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
I've failed, learned and grown from being desperate for solutions - Dineo Ranaka
Businesswoman, presenter and entertainer is unmoved by external turbulence ... she is the Floyd Mayweather of her spirituality.Read More
[WATCH] First responders help man hanging from 3rd floor after he was locked out
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Delivery guy destroys new fridge before delivering it
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Tackling the scourge of gender-based violence from the ground up
Lalla Hirayama examines some of the projects aimed at addressing gender-based violence in the "Sharing the Sun" YouTube series.Read More
[WATCH] Engen petrol attendants beating up unruly customers goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Coconut Kelz shares the Soundtracks to her life
702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour.Read More