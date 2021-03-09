Eskom board approves probe into racism allegations against CEO De Ruyter
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom's board of directors has given the green light for an investigation into allegations of racism against the utility's CEO Andre de Ruyter.
Eskom on Tuesday said the claims not only brought the utility into disrepute, but they threatened to distract from efforts to restore operational and financial sustainability at the scandal-plagued state-owned enterprise.
Spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said: “The board will appoint an independent senior counsel to conduct the investigation. The counsel will be empowered to interview any person that may be of assistance in the probe and consider any evidence and will then report back to the board and make recommendations.”
The board, in a statement, said it was committed to transparency and would give updates on the probe.
“The board unanimously and unequivocally stands against racism and sexism, and for transformation and employment equity. Simultaneously, however, the board has instructed the executive to promote a high-performance culture to enable the critically important turnaround at Eskom to be delivered as soon as possible”.
PURGING BLACK SUPPLIERS?
Last week, Parliament’s finance watchdog said it would investigate allegations that De Ruyter and other managers had been purging black suppliers.
The Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) on Wednesday had to postpone a hearing with Eskom on expansions and deviations for the financial year to deal with the matter.
Scopa received a letter from Eskom chief procurement officer (CPO) Solly Tshitangano, who had been suspended by De Ruyter.
READ: Parly to launch Eskom-related inquiry against CEO De Ruyter
The finance watchdog said that the correspondence received from Tshitangano had a material bearing on the matters it would have dealt with in that hearing.
Some of the allegations contained in the letter were brought to the attention of the Eskom board as far back as February last year.
The investigation will also include procurement and contract management in general.
Scopa chairperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa: "The seriousness of them is that allegations by the CPO have been made against the CEO, so two chiefs is an issue."
Eskom chairperson Malegapuru Makgoba said that the matter was raised with the board more than a year ago.
"I think the history of this matter stretches obviously over a year and there have been exchanges of letters to myself, to the office of the president, the office of the minister and so forth."
The committee said De Ruyter would be granted an opportunity to respond to the allegations.
Additional reporting by Babalo Ndenze.
Download the Eyewitness News app to your **iOS or Android **device.
This article first appeared on EWN : Eskom board approves probe into racism allegations against CEO De Ruyter
Source : @Eskom_SA/Twitter
More from Business
Leadership: Playing offensive or defensive
Absa Group's Managing Director Transactional Banking African Regional Operations Thabo Makoko has a clear message to stakeholders.Read More
SA economy grew by 1.5% in fourth quarter of 2020
Stats SA announced the latest gross domestic product figures on Tuesday.Read More
'No rules rules' - Netflix's meteoric rise
'What Netflix does is spectacular and counterintuitive,' says business book reviewer on The Money Show Ian Mann.Read More
We've moved from a VUCA to BANI world. Dion Chang explains what the shift means
A BANI world stands for brittleness, anxiety, non-linearity, and incomprehensibility - which kind of sums up 2020.Read More
Another bump in the road: Why Telkom has objected to spectrum auction
Founder and Editor at Techcentral Duncan McLeod analyses the latest delay caused by objections from Telkom.Read More
'Genius' new app buys you shares in the company you're shopping at
Grifin is launching in the US, but it's an idea floated by SA's EasyEquities six years ago. Could this drive the necessary buy-in?Read More
Kuli Roberts: I've been working since the age of 7; I'm not flashy
Bruce Whitfield interviews media personality Kuli Roberts about her attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.).Read More
FirstRand declares dividend after rebound 'exceeds group's expectations'
'We've seen a strong turnaround pretty much across the board in our portfolio' - FirstRand CEO Allan Pullinger on The Money Show.Read More
Santam makes provision for R2b more to pay out business interruption claims
Santam has been processing latest claims since getting legal certainty on business interruption in Jan, says CEO Lizé Lambrechts.Read More
There is progress with the Steinhoff investigation - NPA
Spokesperson Sipho Ngwema says bringing on PwC as investigators has given the National Prosecuting Authority a huge advantage.Read More
More from Local
We have registered 96% of the students - Wits University
Spokesperson Shirona Patel says they give preference to first-year and female students for accommodation, no sharing of rooms.Read More
SA economy grew by 1.5% in fourth quarter of 2020
Stats SA announced the latest gross domestic product figures on Tuesday.Read More
Wits students block Empire Road while protesting over registration issues
They've blocked Empire Road with rubble at the M1 bridge near the university.Read More
SA's COVID-19 death toll up to 50,803 as 125 people succumb to virus
The Department of Health said 638 infections were also picked up bringing the country's known caseload to 1, 521, 706.Read More
Peter Matlare was a gentleman, a strong businessman - Dan Moyane
Veteran broadcaster Dan Moyane shares his fondest moment of working with Matlare at Primedia.Read More
Asking DStv to collect proposed SABC levy is reasonable - William Bird
Media Monitoring Africa director William Bird says the public broadcaster needs to be sustained and government doesn't have money.Read More
Mbalula hits back in Twitter spat with Lungisa, Niehaus
Fikile Mbalula’s statement against ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has solicited insults from former Nelson Mandela Bay councillor Andile Lungisa, who has called the Transport minister a political prostitute.Read More
University registration for first-time students extended by two weeks - Nzimande
Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande said that due to the delays in the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) confirming the funding eligibility for first-time students, the registration period will be extended for them by two weeks.Read More
International Women's Day ... What can be done to make things better?
Researcher Lisa Vetten says we need to understand the weaknesses in government and what needs to shift to make things work better.Read More
Students on waiting list will receive communication by Wednesday - UJ
University of Johannesburg registrar Kinta Burger says they received 240,000 applications and have space for 11,000 students.Read More