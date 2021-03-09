Streaming issues? Report here
The Azania Mosaka Show
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Wits students block Empire Road while protesting over registration issues

9 March 2021 8:38 AM
by Sifiso Zulu
Tags:
Student protest
Fees must fall
Wits University
Protests
University registrations

They've blocked Empire Road with rubble at the M1 bridge near the university.

JOHANNESBURG - Wits University students are protesting in Milpark on Tuesday morning, disrupting traffic flow in the area.

They've blocked Empire Road with rubble at the M1 bridge near the university.

The student representative council has tweeted that the protest is over registration issues.

A motorist in the area said he saw about 30 people protesting earlier on Tuesday morning.

“They were quite aggressive so we stopped, and a few people came up to the cars with bricks in their hands and were threatening some of the drivers that if they dared passed, they would do something about it.”

On Monday, the university said it was ready to kick-start the 2021 academic year after registering 35,000 students.

As Wits prepares to continue with its academic program on Tuesday, protesting students have also disrupted some activities on campus.

They're protesting against the financial exclusion of some 6,000 students over historical debt amongst other issues.

SRC member Kanakana Mudzanani said: “We have now brought activities on campus to a total shut down, we have disrupted exams, we have gone as far as closing classes and what we have realised that in doing so, the university was not in adherence to COVID regulations.”

Download the Eyewitness News app to your **iOS or Android **device.


This article first appeared on EWN : Wits students block Empire Road while protesting over registration issues




Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
