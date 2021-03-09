Wits students block Empire Road while protesting over registration issues





JOHANNESBURG - Wits University students are protesting in Milpark on Tuesday morning, disrupting traffic flow in the area.

They've blocked Empire Road with rubble at the M1 bridge near the university.

The student representative council has tweeted that the protest is over registration issues.

In Milpark reports of protesting students on Empire Road between Barry Hertzog and Jan Smuts – at the M1 bridge near Wits University – expect heavy delays in the area #JHBTraffic — EWN Traffic (@EWNTraffic) March 9, 2021

Students will register pic.twitter.com/6uTWMeHMY1 — Wits SRC (@Wits_SRC) March 9, 2021

Wits main campus pic.twitter.com/Kd0WXoY8sa — Oshun of Evangelista (@GodessOshun) March 9, 2021

A motorist in the area said he saw about 30 people protesting earlier on Tuesday morning.

“They were quite aggressive so we stopped, and a few people came up to the cars with bricks in their hands and were threatening some of the drivers that if they dared passed, they would do something about it.”

On Monday, the university said it was ready to kick-start the 2021 academic year after registering 35,000 students.

As Wits prepares to continue with its academic program on Tuesday, protesting students have also disrupted some activities on campus.

They're protesting against the financial exclusion of some 6,000 students over historical debt amongst other issues.

SRC member Kanakana Mudzanani said: “We have now brought activities on campus to a total shut down, we have disrupted exams, we have gone as far as closing classes and what we have realised that in doing so, the university was not in adherence to COVID regulations.”

