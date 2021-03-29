Finish Puts an End to Water Waste in South Africa





Finish will take the lead in fighting water waste in South Africa with an impactful, educational awareness campaign that encourages people to start taking water-saving action. Finish is making a commitment to bringing water matters to public attention on a large scale.

Finish is on a mission to change water behaviour in our country. Aside from launching an initiative of this size they’ve also developed a Water-saving Pack that contributes R25 for every pack sold to the WWF water conservation program proving that Finish is putting their money where their mouth is.

As a part of the campaign, Finish is aiming to educate South Africans about the water-saving ability of eco-friendly dishwashers. For example, up to 57 litres of water is saved when you put your dishes into an eco-dishwasher vs. washing your dishes by hand and up to 36 litres of water is saved when without pre-rinsing your dishes before you put them into your dishwasher.

For more information and water-saving tips, or to follow the journey, head over to www.finishsaveswater.co.za