'It will be sick and stupid for ANC to split for aligning with own resolutions'
African National Congress (ANC) secrecy general Ace Maagshula yesterday described the virtual
meeting between the party's Top 6 and former president Jacob Zuma as constructive and energising.
So what was agreed in that meeting?
Zuma will be given space to deal with his failure to appear at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture and continue consulting with his lawyers. It was also agreed, according to Magashule, that the Bill of Rights and the Constitution must be respected.
Clement Manyathela speaks to ANC NEC member Mondli Gungubele and analyst Ongama Mtimka to unpack this.
Those who run around Zuma need to explain themselves. What I am clear about is the stance of the organisation on the matter. Over and above that is my understanding of legal science, that you cannot resolve legal concepts outside the established legal system. It's a fallacy.Mondli Gungubele, National executive committee member - ANC
There is no PEC (provincial executive committee) or NEC forum that can resolve legal issues. In this country, we've got an established legal system, it's got all its legal processes. In my view, for a former leader in this contry to continue in that posture is quite upsetting, I don't want to lie to you.Mondli Gungubele, National executive committee member - ANC
We should be firm on the legality. However, we cannot just be mechanical. In the current situation in the country, it is not a waste of time to encourage the former president even by the Top Six, to go to the commission. But that doesn't change the fact that the movement is clear on the matter, the law stand and the law is supreme.Mondli Gungubele, National executive committee member - ANC
The resolutions of the African National Congress direct all the ANC members to support the laws of the country. It will be sick and stupid to see a division because we are aligning with the resolutions of the conference. An organisation whose future is threatened by implementing its resolutions has got a crisis.Mondli Gungubele, National executive committee member - ANC
What you heard from Ace Magashule is what Jacob Zuma said in the meeting and what the ANC resolved to say in relation to what Jacob Zuma was saying. What you did not hear is what the ANC came in the meeting to say and how much they attempted to persuade him to change his old stance.Ongama Mtimka, Political analyst
It was an unfortunate missed opportunity on the part of the party which needed to convey a message to South Africans about how it still believes in the preeminence of the rule of law and constitutionalism.Ongama Mtimka, Political analyst
Listen below for the full interview...
