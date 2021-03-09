We have registered 96% of the students - Wits University
The University of the Witwatersrand (Wits) talks to us about their readiness and clarifies situation regarding protesting students.
Wits University students were protesting in Milpark on Tuesday morning, disrupting traffic flow in the area.
They've blocked Empire Road with rubble at the M1 bridge near the university.
The student representative council has tweeted that the protest is over registration issues.
Wits University spokesperson Shirona Patel has more on this.
More than 95% of our students have registered and have also extended our registration period. We have also provided R50-million to help those who have been affected by Covid-19 to register.Shirona Patel, Spokesperson - University of the Witwatersrand
Regarding accommodation, we are giving preference to first-year and female students. We won't allow students to share rooms due to Covid-19 restrictions.Shirona Patel, Spokesperson - University of the Witwatersrand
The majority of our programmes are online and we have registered 96% of the students.Shirona Patel, Spokesperson - University of the Witwatersrand
Listen below for the full interview...
More from Local
SA economy grew by 1.5% in fourth quarter of 2020
Stats SA announced the latest gross domestic product figures on Tuesday.Read More
Wits students block Empire Road while protesting over registration issues
They've blocked Empire Road with rubble at the M1 bridge near the university.Read More
Eskom board approves probe into racism allegations against CEO De Ruyter
Eskom said the claims not only brought the utility into disrepute, but they threatened to distract from efforts to restore operational and financial sustainability at the scandal-plagued state-owned enterprise.Read More
SA's COVID-19 death toll up to 50,803 as 125 people succumb to virus
The Department of Health said 638 infections were also picked up bringing the country's known caseload to 1, 521, 706.Read More
Peter Matlare was a gentleman, a strong businessman - Dan Moyane
Veteran broadcaster Dan Moyane shares his fondest moment of working with Matlare at Primedia.Read More
Asking DStv to collect proposed SABC levy is reasonable - William Bird
Media Monitoring Africa director William Bird says the public broadcaster needs to be sustained and government doesn't have money.Read More
Mbalula hits back in Twitter spat with Lungisa, Niehaus
Fikile Mbalula’s statement against ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has solicited insults from former Nelson Mandela Bay councillor Andile Lungisa, who has called the Transport minister a political prostitute.Read More
University registration for first-time students extended by two weeks - Nzimande
Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande said that due to the delays in the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) confirming the funding eligibility for first-time students, the registration period will be extended for them by two weeks.Read More
International Women's Day ... What can be done to make things better?
Researcher Lisa Vetten says we need to understand the weaknesses in government and what needs to shift to make things work better.Read More
Students on waiting list will receive communication by Wednesday - UJ
University of Johannesburg registrar Kinta Burger says they received 240,000 applications and have space for 11,000 students.Read More