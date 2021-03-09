We have registered 96% of the students - Wits University





The University of the Witwatersrand (Wits) talks to us about their readiness and clarifies situation regarding protesting students.

Wits University students were protesting in Milpark on Tuesday morning, disrupting traffic flow in the area.

They've blocked Empire Road with rubble at the M1 bridge near the university.

The student representative council has tweeted that the protest is over registration issues.

Wits University spokesperson Shirona Patel has more on this.

More than 95% of our students have registered and have also extended our registration period. We have also provided R50-million to help those who have been affected by Covid-19 to register. Shirona Patel, Spokesperson - University of the Witwatersrand

Regarding accommodation, we are giving preference to first-year and female students. We won't allow students to share rooms due to Covid-19 restrictions. Shirona Patel, Spokesperson - University of the Witwatersrand

The majority of our programmes are online and we have registered 96% of the students. Shirona Patel, Spokesperson - University of the Witwatersrand

