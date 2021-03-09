Streaming issues? Report here
Ramaphosa: We need to buy local again to get economy moving

9 March 2021 12:38 PM
by Lizell Persens
Tags:
Economy
Cyril Ramaphosa
Proudly South Africa
Coronavirus
Proudly South African Buy Local Summit

Ramaphosa said government plans to increase local procurement even further over the next five years.

CAPE TOWN - To get the economy moving again buying local is key, says President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Ramaphosa said government planned to increase local procurement even further over the next five years.

He spoke virtually at the ninth Annual Proudly South African Buy Local Summit & Expo on Tuesday.

To jumpstart the economy, Ramaphosa would like South Africans to buy locally manufactured goods.

This year's virtual expo has 100 local companies showcasing their products and services.

He's reflected on the devastation caused by the coronavirus pandemic to local businesses

“Many companies have had to scale down and others have been forced to close, unfortunately.”

Ramaphosa added there were government-backed plans to help improve growth: “There is an express undertaking to increase local procurement over the next five years.”

Download the Eyewitness News app to your **iOS or Android **device.


This article first appeared on EWN : Ramaphosa: We need to buy local again to get economy moving




