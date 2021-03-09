Ramaphosa: We need to buy local again to get economy moving





CAPE TOWN - To get the economy moving again buying local is key, says President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Ramaphosa said government planned to increase local procurement even further over the next five years.

He spoke virtually at the ninth Annual Proudly South African Buy Local Summit & Expo on Tuesday.

It is lekker for consumers, for businesses, for jobs, for inclusive prosperity and for our future. I would like this to be a large phenomenal movement. Each one of us can contribute to economic growth by buying local and supporting our SMMEs.#BuyLocal 🇿🇦 https://t.co/w5GlFfDC2Q — Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 #StaySafe (@CyrilRamaphosa) March 9, 2021

To jumpstart the economy, Ramaphosa would like South Africans to buy locally manufactured goods.

This year's virtual expo has 100 local companies showcasing their products and services.

He's reflected on the devastation caused by the coronavirus pandemic to local businesses

“Many companies have had to scale down and others have been forced to close, unfortunately.”

Ramaphosa added there were government-backed plans to help improve growth: “There is an express undertaking to increase local procurement over the next five years.”

