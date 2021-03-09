Becoming more careful about how you spend your money? 66% of South Africans are





Covid forces most SAns to change purchase behaviour, 66%

The Covid-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc on economies and consumer finances around the world.

South Africa bled jobs during hard lockdowns and many who do still have work have seen their incomes plummet.

According to a new study, 78% of South African consumers have changed their purchase behaviour with little hope of a swing back to pre-pandemic levels.

This is one of the findings contained in a study conducted across 16 countries by NielsenIQ.

Image: Candid_Shots on Pixabay

Unlocking Consumption in 2021 identifies four consumer groups that will drive spend in 2021.

They include one researchers call "newly constrained consumers" or those whose situation has worsened:

*Existing Constrained – were already watching what they spent prior to COVID-19, and this has not changed

*Newly Constrained – experienced worsening household income/ financial situations and are consciously watching what they now spend

*Cautious Insulated – limited impact to income/ financial situation, but are watching what they spend a lot or much more than before

*Unrestricted Insulated – similar or improved income/ financial situation and do not feel the need to watch what they spend

The study reports that 66% of South African shoppers fall into the "newly constrained" group, compared to the global average of 46%.

Only Thailand came in higher, at 73%.

Bruce Whitfield gets more insight from Ailsa Wingfield, Executive Director of the NielsenIQ Global Intelligence unit.

Nearly 78% of consumers have changed how they shop. It doesn't only mean that they're spending less - the way in which they're spending has changed as well. Ailsa Wingfield, Executive Director - NielsenIQ Global Intelligence unit

Some of them are looking to trade up on certain products, but some can't afford to do that so they're looking to trade down... They're looking at price obviously; it's become even more important with some consumers looking actively for promotions or trading down to cheaper brands... or even changing how often we shop. Ailsa Wingfield, Executive Director - NielsenIQ Global Intelligence unit

Many consumers are shopping less frequently and many others are also switching brands to make ends meet. Ailsa Wingfield, Executive Director - NielsenIQ Global Intelligence unit

Wingfield notes that at least 75% of South Africans have suffered some form of impact on their employment, not necessarily in the form of permanent job loss.

They could have had temporary impacts, like salary reductions or taking unpaid leave... More than two-thirds are in a worse financial position, so the majority of consumers are changing brands as prices increase. Ailsa Wingfield, Executive Director - NielsenIQ Global Intelligence unit

They're also scrutinising what's really essential in terms of what's affordable... and reassessing some of those discretionary purchases in the areas of carbonated soft drinks or indulgence items. We've seen the spend in those areas contracting. Ailsa Wingfield, Executive Director - NielsenIQ Global Intelligence unit

Wingfield also discusses the effect the change in consumer behaviour is having on retailers' decision-making, like changing pack sizes.

She says living through these unprecedented times will also affect the value set of the younger generation.

It will lead to a huge amount of reflection about what we really need. Ailsa Wingfield, Executive Director - NielsenIQ Global Intelligence unit

Listen to the complete conversation below:

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Becoming more careful about how you spend your money? 66% of South Africans are