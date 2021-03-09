Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 21:05
Higher order thinking, math and science, international benchmarking and Cambridge
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Eli Katz
Today at 22:05
Future of work in 2021
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Kristine Dahl Steidel - Vice President EUC EMEA from the Future of Work Programme
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Becoming more careful about how you spend your money? 66% of South Africans are A study has identified 4 new consumer groups driving spend in 2021, as many household incomes drop due to effects of lockdown. 9 March 2021 8:14 PM
Taxes going up in smoke - 3 out of 4 retail outlets sell illicit cigarettes 'It's of national concern.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Johnny Moloto of British American Tobacco SA, which commissioned the study 9 March 2021 7:20 PM
SA economy shrank by 7% in 2020, but managed to grow in Q4 The pandemic-hit economy plummeted in 2020 relative to 2019, but we've seen the worst of the decline says Stanlib's Kevin Lings. 9 March 2021 6:36 PM
View all Local
Mbalula apologises to Dlamini-Zuma, dares Mkhwebane for calling her 'hired gun' Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula says he will keep Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma's name 'out of political battles and commentary'. 9 March 2021 5:44 PM
'It will be sick and stupid for ANC to split for aligning with own resolutions' ANC NEC member Mondli Gungubele says former president Jacob Zuma's problems cannot be solved outside the legal system. 9 March 2021 11:39 AM
Another bump in the road: Why Telkom has objected to spectrum auction Founder and Editor at Techcentral Duncan  McLeod analyses the latest delay caused by objections from Telkom. 8 March 2021 7:46 PM
View all Politics
[WATCH] Is Mochachos ad a homage to Castrol's iconic 'Boet & Swaer' campaign? Creative borrowing, plagiarism or a homage to a beloved SA ad campaign? Branding expert Andy Rice weighs in. 9 March 2021 8:53 PM
Ramaphosa: We need to buy local again to get economy moving Ramaphosa said government plans to increase local procurement even further over the next five years. 9 March 2021 12:38 PM
Leadership: Playing offensive or defensive Absa Group's Managing Director Transactional Banking African Regional Operations Thabo Makoko has a clear message to stakeholders. 9 March 2021 12:30 PM
View all Business
Lillian has the perfect Spotify playlist for you 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 8 March 2021 12:40 PM
Does Sunshine Food Co. serve the greatest veggie burger in South Africa? Owner Elisha Madzivadondo explains why his burgers are considered the best not only in Cape Town but in South Africa. 7 March 2021 8:27 AM
'Genius' new app buys you shares in the company you're shopping at Grifin is launching in the US, but it's an idea floated by SA's EasyEquities six years ago. Could this drive the necessary buy-in? 4 March 2021 8:53 PM
View all Lifestyle
Senzo Meyiwa murder trial set for 25 October Senzo Meyiwa was shot and killed in 2014 while visiting his girlfriend and singer Kelly Khumalo in Vosloorus. 5 March 2021 11:29 AM
Cricket SA to lodge dispute with ICC over cancelled Australian tour Interim board chairperson Stavros Nicolaou says revenue was lost when the tour was called off. 22 February 2021 2:15 PM
'It will be really interesting to see how Siya Kolisi fits into the Sharks team' Sport24 deputy editor Sbu Mjikeliso talks about Siya Kolisi's move from the Stormers to join the Sharks. 16 February 2021 2:37 PM
View all Sport
Woman gets dumped by vegan partner for eating chicken nuggets Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 9 March 2021 8:23 AM
[WATCH] Penguin escaping jaws of killer whales by hopping onto boat goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 9 March 2021 8:23 AM
Lillian has the perfect Spotify playlist for you 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 8 March 2021 12:40 PM
View all Entertainment
We've moved from a VUCA to BANI world. Dion Chang explains what the shift means A BANI world stands for brittleness, anxiety, non-linearity, and incomprehensibility - which kind of sums up 2020. 8 March 2021 8:30 PM
'Genius' new app buys you shares in the company you're shopping at Grifin is launching in the US, but it's an idea floated by SA's EasyEquities six years ago. Could this drive the necessary buy-in? 4 March 2021 8:53 PM
Tackling the scourge of gender-based violence from the ground up Lalla Hirayama examines some of the projects aimed at addressing gender-based violence in the "Sharing the Sun" YouTube series. 3 March 2021 1:17 PM
View all World
'Kenya Airways said SAA is our role model! We want lots of government money!' Kenya wants to nationalise the minority-privatised airline, providing a massive bailout. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games. 23 February 2021 9:00 PM
The future of renewable energy is bright The untapped potential of Africa’s treasure trove of natural wealth presents its beneficiaries with a prosperous future, if exploi... 18 February 2021 8:34 AM
Energy is the gatekeeper to a prosperous future Tackling Africa’s energy crisis starts with policymakers and evidence shows that they’re not moving fast enough. 18 February 2021 8:20 AM
View all Africa
[WATCH] Is Mochachos ad a homage to Castrol's iconic 'Boet & Swaer' campaign? Creative borrowing, plagiarism or a homage to a beloved SA ad campaign? Branding expert Andy Rice weighs in. 9 March 2021 8:53 PM
Kuli Roberts: I've been working since the age of 7; I'm not flashy Bruce Whitfield interviews media personality Kuli Roberts about her attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.). 4 March 2021 7:21 PM
Small honey producer takes on Food Lover's Market in trademark battle 'Nature's Gold' was trademarked by the KZN startup. FLM should have checked properly, admits its legal director on The Money Show. 3 March 2021 7:37 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local

Taxes going up in smoke - 3 out of 4 retail outlets sell illicit cigarettes

9 March 2021 7:20 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Ipsos
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
British American Tobacco
Cigarette taxes
cigarettes
BAT
Lockdown
Tobacco Ban
BATSA
British American Tobacco SA
Johnny Moloto
Minimum Collectable Tax Rate

'It's of national concern.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Johnny Moloto of British American Tobacco SA, which commissioned the study

Tax Justice SA (TJSA) has called for an official investigation into every cigarette company in the country after a report found that South Africa is being "swamped" by illicit cigarettes.

The study reveals that 41% of outlets are selling a pack of cigarettes for R20 or less - below the Minimum Collectible Tax Rate (MCT) of R20.01.

In some provinces, this applies to three out of every four retail outlets.

© RATTANAKUN THONGBUN/123rf.com

Market researcher Ipsos was commissioned to research the cheapest purchase prices by British American Tobacco South Africa (Batsa).

It covered more than 151,000 sales outlets.

Bruce Whitfield interviews Batsa General Manager Johnny Moloto.

Moloto notes that this practise had already been a concern since 2018, well before Covid-19 and the tobacco sales ban.

We did caution around the time of the sales ban that this was a terrible move by government and could only lead to unintended consequences.

Johnny Moloto, GM - British American Tobacco SA

Moloto says Batsa commissioned the Ipsos study to demonstrate empirically, exactly what the situation is.

"For any commodity, if it's selling illegally at such high percentages in the market, that is really something of national concern."

If the findings don't motivate the authorities to act, he doesn't know what will Moloto exclaims.

When new Commissioner Edward Kieswetter came into office we started seeing some action that indicated that Sars was moving in the right direction... We saw a slight reversal in the trend and we were very optimistic...

Johnny Moloto, GM - British American Tobacco SA

However, when the onset of the ban came, we knew that it would only spell disaster...

Johnny Moloto, GM - British American Tobacco SA

These are some of the challenges that will actually stall our economic recovery... We've also seen an excise increase without the necessary enforcement... If you're discouraging behaviour where there's an alternative the consumer simply just trades down and buys illicit tobacco!

Johnny Moloto, GM - British American Tobacco SA

Listen to the interview in the sound clip below:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Taxes going up in smoke - 3 out of 4 retail outlets sell illicit cigarettes




9 March 2021 7:20 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Ipsos
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
British American Tobacco
Cigarette taxes
cigarettes
BAT
Lockdown
Tobacco Ban
BATSA
British American Tobacco SA
Johnny Moloto
Minimum Collectable Tax Rate

More from Business

[WATCH] Is Mochachos ad a homage to Castrol's iconic 'Boet & Swaer' campaign?

9 March 2021 8:53 PM

Creative borrowing, plagiarism or a homage to a beloved SA ad campaign? Branding expert Andy Rice weighs in.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Becoming more careful about how you spend your money? 66% of South Africans are

9 March 2021 8:14 PM

A study has identified 4 new consumer groups driving spend in 2021, as many household incomes drop due to effects of lockdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA economy shrank by 7% in 2020, but managed to grow in Q4

9 March 2021 6:36 PM

The pandemic-hit economy plummeted in 2020 relative to 2019, but we've seen the worst of the decline says Stanlib's Kevin Lings.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ramaphosa: We need to buy local again to get economy moving

9 March 2021 12:38 PM

Ramaphosa said government plans to increase local procurement even further over the next five years.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Leadership: Playing offensive or defensive

9 March 2021 12:30 PM

Absa Group's Managing Director Transactional Banking African Regional Operations Thabo Makoko has a clear message to stakeholders.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA economy grew by 1.5% in fourth quarter of 2020

9 March 2021 11:35 AM

Stats SA announced the latest gross domestic product figures on Tuesday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom board approves probe into racism allegations against CEO De Ruyter

9 March 2021 8:16 AM

Eskom said the claims not only brought the utility into disrepute, but they threatened to distract from efforts to restore operational and financial sustainability at the scandal-plagued state-owned enterprise.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'No rules rules' - Netflix's meteoric rise

8 March 2021 9:08 PM

'What Netflix does is spectacular and counterintuitive,' says business book reviewer on The Money Show Ian Mann.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

We've moved from a VUCA to BANI world. Dion Chang explains what the shift means

8 March 2021 8:30 PM

A BANI world stands for brittleness, anxiety, non-linearity, and incomprehensibility - which kind of sums up 2020.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Another bump in the road: Why Telkom has objected to spectrum auction

8 March 2021 7:46 PM

Founder and Editor at Techcentral Duncan  McLeod analyses the latest delay caused by objections from Telkom.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

Becoming more careful about how you spend your money? 66% of South Africans are

9 March 2021 8:14 PM

A study has identified 4 new consumer groups driving spend in 2021, as many household incomes drop due to effects of lockdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA economy shrank by 7% in 2020, but managed to grow in Q4

9 March 2021 6:36 PM

The pandemic-hit economy plummeted in 2020 relative to 2019, but we've seen the worst of the decline says Stanlib's Kevin Lings.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

We have registered 96% of the students - Wits University

9 March 2021 12:57 PM

Spokesperson Shirona Patel says they give preference to first-year and female students for accommodation, no sharing of rooms.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ramaphosa: We need to buy local again to get economy moving

9 March 2021 12:38 PM

Ramaphosa said government plans to increase local procurement even further over the next five years.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA economy grew by 1.5% in fourth quarter of 2020

9 March 2021 11:35 AM

Stats SA announced the latest gross domestic product figures on Tuesday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Wits students block Empire Road while protesting over registration issues

9 March 2021 8:38 AM

They've blocked Empire Road with rubble at the M1 bridge near the university.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom board approves probe into racism allegations against CEO De Ruyter

9 March 2021 8:16 AM

Eskom said the claims not only brought the utility into disrepute, but they threatened to distract from efforts to restore operational and financial sustainability at the scandal-plagued state-owned enterprise.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA's COVID-19 death toll up to 50,803 as 125 people succumb to virus

9 March 2021 6:27 AM

The Department of Health said 638 infections were also picked up bringing the country's known caseload to 1, 521, 706.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Peter Matlare was a gentleman, a strong businessman - Dan Moyane

8 March 2021 5:24 PM

Veteran broadcaster Dan Moyane shares his fondest moment of working with Matlare at Primedia.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Asking DStv to collect proposed SABC levy is reasonable - William Bird

8 March 2021 4:56 PM

Media Monitoring Africa director William Bird says the public broadcaster needs to be sustained and government doesn't have money.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Mbalula apologises to Dlamini-Zuma, dares Mkhwebane for calling her 'hired gun'

Politics

'It will be sick and stupid for ANC to split for aligning with own resolutions'

Politics

We have registered 96% of the students - Wits University

Local

EWN Highlights

Gungubele left discomfited by Magashule communicating ANC's position on Zuma

9 March 2021 8:22 PM

COVID-19 worsening already alarming rate of violence against women: WHO

9 March 2021 7:21 PM

Spain extends ban on UK, Brazil, South Africa arrivals

9 March 2021 7:00 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA