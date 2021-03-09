Taxes going up in smoke - 3 out of 4 retail outlets sell illicit cigarettes
Tax Justice SA (TJSA) has called for an official investigation into every cigarette company in the country after a report found that South Africa is being "swamped" by illicit cigarettes.
The study reveals that 41% of outlets are selling a pack of cigarettes for R20 or less - below the Minimum Collectible Tax Rate (MCT) of R20.01.
In some provinces, this applies to three out of every four retail outlets.
Market researcher Ipsos was commissioned to research the cheapest purchase prices by British American Tobacco South Africa (Batsa).
It covered more than 151,000 sales outlets.
Bruce Whitfield interviews Batsa General Manager Johnny Moloto.
Moloto notes that this practise had already been a concern since 2018, well before Covid-19 and the tobacco sales ban.
We did caution around the time of the sales ban that this was a terrible move by government and could only lead to unintended consequences.Johnny Moloto, GM - British American Tobacco SA
Moloto says Batsa commissioned the Ipsos study to demonstrate empirically, exactly what the situation is.
"For any commodity, if it's selling illegally at such high percentages in the market, that is really something of national concern."
If the findings don't motivate the authorities to act, he doesn't know what will Moloto exclaims.
When new Commissioner Edward Kieswetter came into office we started seeing some action that indicated that Sars was moving in the right direction... We saw a slight reversal in the trend and we were very optimistic...Johnny Moloto, GM - British American Tobacco SA
However, when the onset of the ban came, we knew that it would only spell disaster...Johnny Moloto, GM - British American Tobacco SA
These are some of the challenges that will actually stall our economic recovery... We've also seen an excise increase without the necessary enforcement... If you're discouraging behaviour where there's an alternative the consumer simply just trades down and buys illicit tobacco!Johnny Moloto, GM - British American Tobacco SA
Listen to the interview in the sound clip below:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Taxes going up in smoke - 3 out of 4 retail outlets sell illicit cigarettes
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/rattanakun/rattanakun1901/rattanakun190100224/116939694-man-smoking-a-cigarette-cigarette-smoke-spread-.jpg
