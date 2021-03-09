Mbalula apologises to Dlamini-Zuma, dares Mkhwebane for calling her 'hired gun'





Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has apologised to Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma for a comment he made about her over a picture taken ahead of the 2017 African National Congress (ANC) elections.

Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu took had posted on Twitter the picture of former president Jacob Zuma posing with seven candidates who were vying for the ANC presidency.

“Zuma (Jacob) is not a Saint he was a disaster for this country big one, try me ill tell you why… Zuma organised this (the dinner) with a firm belive that his wife will win. We all got shocked Long live! David Mabuza for saving us from this monarch disaster. Viva Dabede (deputy ANC president David Mabuza) ,” Mbalula said.

But he was adamant that Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is a "hired gun" and he will not apologise for tweeting as such this week.

