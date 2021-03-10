103 people succumb to COVID-19 and 991 infections have been recorded
One hundred and three people have died to COVID-19 complications bringing the death toll up to 50,906 since the beginning of the pandemic.
The Health Department says it has recorded 991 new infections over the past 24 hours - taking the country's known caseload since the start of the pandemic to 1 522 697.
RELATED: SA's COVID-19 death toll up to 50,803 as 125 people succumb to virus
The recovery rate is at 94.8% with 1, 444, 282 having recovered from the virus.
The Health Department says the total number of vaccines administered is 118,247 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.
As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 1 522 697 the total number of deaths is 50 906 the total number of recoveries is 1 444 282 and the total number of vaccines administered is 118 247. pic.twitter.com/3EO7VJQxD1— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) March 9, 2021
#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 09 March.— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) March 9, 2021
Use the COVID Alert SA app to protect yourself, your loved ones and your community. Start using this privacy preserving app today. Add your phone to the fight! Download the Covid Alert SA app now! https://t.co/8YKEqaiiRF pic.twitter.com/gLsq9tBdG5
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_149125724_bucharest-romania-june-10-2020-details-with-the-face-of-a-health-official-taking-covid-19-test-with-.html
More from Local
Young people should volunteer but ... they must not be exploited - Expert
Youth Capital's Kristal Duncan-Williams says once you're in a working environment you're likely to hear about other opportunities.Read More
Eskom to implement load shedding from Wednesday 5pm to Friday 11pm
The power utility says this is due to a loss of generation capacity and load shedding could be implemented throughout the weekend.Read More
Mapisa-Nqakula: The devil is in SANDF sexual assault penalties for perpetrators
Minister of Defence Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula says so far they have fired seven soldiers for sexual assault.Read More
[WATCH] The Funeral Service of the late Peter Matlare
Matlare passed away on Sunday at the age of 61 from COVID-19 related complications.Read More
Becoming more careful about how you spend your money? 66% of South Africans are
A study has identified 4 new consumer groups driving spend in 2021, as many household incomes drop due to effects of lockdown.Read More
Taxes going up in smoke - 3 out of 4 retail outlets sell illicit cigarettes
'It's of national concern.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Johnny Moloto of British American Tobacco SA, which commissioned the studyRead More
SA economy shrank by 7% in 2020, but managed to grow in Q4
The pandemic-hit economy plummeted in 2020 relative to 2019, but we've seen the worst of the decline says Stanlib's Kevin Lings.Read More
We have registered 96% of the students - Wits University
Spokesperson Shirona Patel says they give preference to first-year and female students for accommodation, no sharing of rooms.Read More
Ramaphosa: We need to buy local again to get economy moving
Ramaphosa said government plans to increase local procurement even further over the next five years.Read More
SA economy grew by 1.5% in fourth quarter of 2020
Stats SA announced the latest gross domestic product figures on Tuesday.Read More