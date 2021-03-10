103 people succumb to COVID-19 and 991 infections have been recorded





One hundred and three people have died to COVID-19 complications bringing the death toll up to 50,906 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The Health Department says it has recorded 991 new infections over the past 24 hours - taking the country's known caseload since the start of the pandemic to 1 522 697.

The recovery rate is at 94.8% with 1, 444, 282 having recovered from the virus.

The Health Department says the total number of vaccines administered is 118,247 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.

