[WATCH] Piers Morgan reflects on his storming off Good Morning Britain for good

Pierce Morgan reflects on his storming off Good Morning Britain for good

After Pierce Morgan stormed off the set of Good Morning Britain for good, he tweeted that he remembered how a previous manager would have told him to do the exactly what he did.

Watch the video of him storming off the set below:

Gonna be a great day! @piersmorgan couldn’t handle the heat and storms off the set after being handed a dose of reality. Watch 👀 pic.twitter.com/P9nZiibytK — 🎙Dr. Disseminates News (@WDCreports) March 9, 2021

Read below his reflection on what his manager would have told him:

Thinking of my late, great manager John Ferriter tonight. He’d have told me to do exactly the same thing. @GMB #TrustYourGut pic.twitter.com/QxPngw9Rgu — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 9, 2021

