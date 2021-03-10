[WATCH] The Funeral Service of the late Peter Matlare
Friends and Family are paying their last respects to the late Peter Matlare on Wednesday morning.
He passed away on Sunday at the age of 61 from COVID-19 related complications.
RELATED: Peter Matlare was a gentleman, a strong businessman - Dan Moyane
Matlare served in many senior positions over the years, including as CEO of the South African Broadcasting Corporation and Tiger Brands.
He also served as Primedia CEO.
Watch the funeral below:
