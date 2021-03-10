Mapisa-Nqakula: The devil is in SANDF sexual assault penalties for perpetrators
Minister of Defence Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has received the report by the ministerial task team on allegations of sexual misconduct in the South African National Defence Force (SANDF).
The minister instituted the task team in 2019 to look into sexual harassment, exploitation, abuse and their offences within the force.
Clement Manyathela speaks to minister Mapisa- Nqakula about the report.
Women tend to be reluctant to come forward and disclose what has happened to them because of fear of being victimised by the people who are their own colleaques.Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, Defence Minister
The one thing that has been worrying me for the longest time is when you look at the penalty being imposed on the perpetrators, the penalties are less.Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, Defence Minister
Mapisa-Nqakula says the force does have sexual assault policies but the problem is implementation.
The most important thing to come out of the report, I am not saying others are not is the importance of establishing what is called a sexual misconduct unit within the force.Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, Defence Minister
The policies are there, the devil is in the implementation of those policies. The devil has been in the penalties which we impose on transgressors.Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, Defence Minister
We have now seven soldiers that have been fired.Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, Defence Minister
Commenting on the Interferon drug that the SANDF procured, Mapisa-Nqakula says it is being stored at the warehouse at the right temperature.
I was not told there was a need for it to be approved.Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, Defence Minister
Listen to the full interview below...
