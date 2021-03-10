Young people should volunteer but ... they must not be exploited - Expert





A few weeks ago we had on The Clement Manyathela Show a conversation about past pupils associations and how school alumni networks and past pupils, in their own ways, were giving back to their alma mater.

Volunteering at schools made us tackle the benefit of volunteering for young people. How does it contribute to one's employability and thus eradicating young unemploynment?

Kristal Duncan-Williams, project lead at Youth Capital, sheds more on this.

Experience is sharpened in the workplace, even if you are doing the basic tasks. Once you are in a working environment you are likely to hear about other work opportunities that could lead to paid opportunities. Kristal Duncan-Williams, Project lead - Youth Capital

The reality for the majority of young South Africans is that actually volunteering is a luxury you cannot afford. It is a privilege to be able to work for no pay. If you take into the cost of transport. They need to feed themselves and other members of their household. Kristal Duncan-Williams, Project lead - Youth Capital

Young people can spend over R900 a month looking for work, depending on where they live because transport is so expensive. They have to have email on their phones, that's data. The cost of data and issues of connectivity are a problem for many in South Africa. Kristal Duncan-Williams, Project lead - Youth Capital

They should create minimum entry positions and add a stipend that would cover those costs. That would unlock opportunities for many young people. We hear young people talk about being exploited in these roles, being made to work long hours. Kristal Duncan-Williams, Project lead - Youth Capital

Young people need mentorship and guidance because 60% of young South Africans live in households with unemployed adults. How do they know how to behave in the place of work if nobody has shown them? Many young people are interested in doing work to uplift their communities. Kristal Duncan-Williams, Project lead - Youth Capital

Listen below for the full interview...