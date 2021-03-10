Young people should volunteer but ... they must not be exploited - Expert

Streaming issues? Report here
Mandy Weiner 2020 November
Today at 12:23
The assault case involving EEF leader Julius Malema and MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi resumes at the Randburg Magistrate court. The two are accused of assaulting a police officer at the funeral of struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela in 2018.
Guests
Mbali Thethani- SNR Newzroom Afrika Reporter.
Today at 12:23
DCS reviews its Covid-19 Risk-Adjusted Strategy for correctional centres & remand detention facilities.
Guests
Singabakho Nxumalo - Spokesperson at Department of Correctional Services
Today at 12:27
The Commission continues to hear Transnet related evidence from the Former Transnet Group Chief Executive Officers (CEO), Mr Brian Molefe.
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane- EWN Reporter
Today at 12:27
M&A opportunities within times of business crisis & amidst Covid-19
Guests
Tessa Brewis - Director of Corporate & Commercial practice at Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr
Today at 12:37
AUDIO: Acting head of department at the Gauteng Health Department, Lesiba Malotana, clarifies the issues around Tshwane EMS licences.
Today at 12:37
Transnet Group briefed Scopa
Guests
Babalo Ndenze - Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
Today at 12:40
Tech Talk: Licensing spectrum officially on ice as Icasa heads to court
Guests
Brendyn Lotz - Journalist at HTXT Africa
Today at 12:41
Ambulances stop operating in Tshwane- City management accuses the Gauteng government of reneging on an agreement to keep the service running.
Guests
Karen Meyer, Community Safety MMC
Today at 12:45
Stage Two load shedding to be implemented from 17:00 this afternoon until 23:00 on Friday.
Guests
Sikhonathi Mantshantsha - Spokesperson at Eskom
Today at 12:45
New International Survey (incl South Africa) - Public Support Innovative Approaches to Reducing Smoking Rates
Guests
Rishaad Hajee - Head of Corporate Communications at Phillip Morris South Africa
Today at 12:52
You can now rate SA police stations and report corruption with this new online tool- Veza.
Guests
Kavisha Pillay - Head of Stakeholder and Campaigns at Corruption Watch
Today at 12:52
Should you ditch plastic and get a virtual bank card?
Guests
Shafeeka Anthony - Marketing manager at Just Money
Today at 12:56
Audio: Piers Morgan quits 'Good Morning Britain' after 41 000 complaints about his views on Harry-Meghan interview.
Today at 13:10
On the couch - a family's decision to donate their son's organs
Guests
Cathy Bewsher
Today at 13:35
Car Talk
Guests
Ciro De Siena
Today at 14:10
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...
Rob Noble
Rob Noble
Today at 18:09
MTN results
Guests
Ralph Mupita - CEO at MTN Group
Today at 18:20
zoom Market Commentary
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Business Unusual - The house Rupert Murdoch built
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer Ninja
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Shapeshifter - Klaus Eckstein, CEO of Bayer South Africa.
Guests
Klaus Eckstein. - CEO at Bayer South Africa
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Young people should volunteer but ... they must not be exploited - Expert

10 March 2021 12:16 PM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
volunteers
volunteer services
COVID-19 Volunteer
Kristal Duncan-Williams

Youth Capital's Kristal Duncan-Williams says once you're in a working environment you're likely to hear about other opportunities.

A few weeks ago we had on The Clement Manyathela Show a conversation about past pupils associations and how school alumni networks and past pupils, in their own ways, were giving back to their alma mater.

Volunteering at schools made us tackle the benefit of volunteering for young people. How does it contribute to one's employability and thus eradicating young unemploynment?

Kristal Duncan-Williams, project lead at Youth Capital, sheds more on this.

Experience is sharpened in the workplace, even if you are doing the basic tasks. Once you are in a working environment you are likely to hear about other work opportunities that could lead to paid opportunities.

Kristal Duncan-Williams, Project lead - Youth Capital

The reality for the majority of young South Africans is that actually volunteering is a luxury you cannot afford. It is a privilege to be able to work for no pay. If you take into the cost of transport. They need to feed themselves and other members of their household.

Kristal Duncan-Williams, Project lead - Youth Capital

Young people can spend over R900 a month looking for work, depending on where they live because transport is so expensive. They have to have email on their phones, that's data. The cost of data and issues of connectivity are a problem for many in South Africa.

Kristal Duncan-Williams, Project lead - Youth Capital

They should create minimum entry positions and add a stipend that would cover those costs. That would unlock opportunities for many young people. We hear young people talk about being exploited in these roles, being made to work long hours.

Kristal Duncan-Williams, Project lead - Youth Capital

Young people need mentorship and guidance because 60% of young South Africans live in households with unemployed adults. How do they know how to behave in the place of work if nobody has shown them? Many young people are interested in doing work to uplift their communities.

Kristal Duncan-Williams, Project lead - Youth Capital

Listen below for the full interview...




