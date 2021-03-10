Eskom to implement load shedding from Wednesday 5pm to Friday 11pm
Eskom will be implementing stage 2 load shedding from 5 pm on Wednesday until Friday at 11 pm.
The power utility says the load shedding is due to a loss of generation capacity. In a statement, Eskom says it will continue to communicate as the situation changes.
#PowerAlert1— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) March 10, 2021
Stage 2 loadshedding will be implemented at 17:00 this afternoon until 23:00 on Friday
following the loss of generation capacity and to replenish emergency generation reserves@News24 @SABCNews @NewzroomAfrika @eNCA @IOL @ewnupdates @SundayTimesZA @SowetanLIVE pic.twitter.com/3Kzxk8iI0N
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_140707574_a-candle-holder-with-an-unlit-candle-a-dead-electric-bulb-and-the-term-eskom-isolated-on-a-black-bac.html?term=eskom&vti=oep6ekngbcot6jx0bm-1-18
