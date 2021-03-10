Eskom to implement load shedding from Wednesday 5pm to Friday 11pm

Today at 12:23 The assault case involving EEF leader Julius Malema and MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi resumes at the Randburg Magistrate court. The two are accused of assaulting a police officer at the funeral of struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela in 2018. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Mbali Thethani- SNR Newzroom Afrika Reporter.

Today at 12:23 DCS reviews its Covid-19 Risk-Adjusted Strategy for correctional centres & remand detention facilities. The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Singabakho Nxumalo - Spokesperson at Department of Correctional Services

Today at 12:27 The Commission continues to hear Transnet related evidence from the Former Transnet Group Chief Executive Officers (CEO), Mr Brian Molefe. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Nthakoana Ngatane- EWN Reporter

Today at 12:27 M&A opportunities within times of business crisis & amidst Covid-19 The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Tessa Brewis - Director of Corporate & Commercial practice at Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr

Today at 12:37 AUDIO: Acting head of department at the Gauteng Health Department, Lesiba Malotana, clarifies the issues around Tshwane EMS licences. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Today at 12:37 Transnet Group briefed Scopa The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Babalo Ndenze - Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN

Today at 12:40 Tech Talk: Licensing spectrum officially on ice as Icasa heads to court The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Brendyn Lotz - Journalist at HTXT Africa

Today at 12:41 Ambulances stop operating in Tshwane- City management accuses the Gauteng government of reneging on an agreement to keep the service running. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Karen Meyer, Community Safety MMC

Today at 12:45 Stage Two load shedding to be implemented from 17:00 this afternoon until 23:00 on Friday. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Sikhonathi Mantshantsha - Spokesperson at Eskom

Today at 12:45 New International Survey (incl South Africa) - Public Support Innovative Approaches to Reducing Smoking Rates The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Rishaad Hajee - Head of Corporate Communications at Phillip Morris South Africa

Today at 12:52 You can now rate SA police stations and report corruption with this new online tool- Veza. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Kavisha Pillay - Head of Stakeholder and Campaigns at Corruption Watch

Today at 12:52 Should you ditch plastic and get a virtual bank card? The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Shafeeka Anthony - Marketing manager at Just Money

Today at 12:56 Audio: Piers Morgan quits 'Good Morning Britain' after 41 000 complaints about his views on Harry-Meghan interview. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Today at 13:10 On the couch - a family's decision to donate their son's organs Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Cathy Bewsher

Today at 13:35 Car Talk Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Ciro De Siena

Today at 14:10 Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...

Rob Noble

Today at 18:09 MTN results The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Ralph Mupita - CEO at MTN Group

Today at 18:20 zoom Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One

Today at 19:08 ZOOM Business Unusual - The house Rupert Murdoch built The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting

Today at 19:19 SKYPE: Consumer Ninja The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Wendy Knowler

