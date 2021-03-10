Wits Protest: 'Police wanted to kill us and have succeeded as a man has died'
One man has been shot dead during a Wits University protest where students have been protesting over fees on Wednesday.
It is reported that police fired rubber bullets and used teargas on a group of protestors where the innocent bystander was caught in the cross fire.
RELATED: Wits students block Empire Road while protesting over registration issues
Mandy Wiener on the Midday Report chats to Police spokesperson Kay Makhubela, Eyewitness News reporter Thando Kubheka and Wits Progressive Youth Alliance Bonga Makhanya to give more insight on the protest.
Police can confirm that today at around 10am we found a middle-aged man dead in Braamfontein. We are still establishing as to what happened with the deceased and have summoned all the role players to come to the scene and do investigations.Kay Makhubela, Spokesperson - South African Police Service
Kubheka says the unknown man's lifeless body is still lying on the pavement covered in foil outside a clinic where the man was caught in a cross fire.
Makhanya says the students suffered similar levels of violence when they were protesting on Tuesday.
The police were arresting anyone they could find and shooting within the precent. These policeman are trigger happy and now a man has lost his life. They could have warned students but because they wanted to enforce their violence, they shot at us and a person has lost their lives.Bonga Makhanya, Wits Progressive Youth Alliance
They were trying to kill us clearly, because now a person is dead.Bonga Makhanya, Wits Progressive Youth Alliance
A man has been shot and killed during a protest by Wits University students. https://t.co/MStUkLDELT— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 10, 2021
Listen below to the full conversation:
