Ambulances stop operating in Tshwane as city and province clash over licence





There have been reports that ambulances in Tshwane are not operating. The municipality said it was forced to stop offering services on Friday. The city management is accusing the Gauteng government of reneging on an agreement to keep the service running.

The Gauteng government says service delivery won't be affected because it is providing the service. It has to do with provincialising it.

Karen Meyer, City of Tshwane community safety and emergency services MMC, sheds more light on this.

The Gauteng government made a decision in 2026 to provincialise the service. They officially withdrew the subsidy in November 2018 already and since then the City of Tshwane is susbsididing this function. It is fully funded by the council and we render the full spectrum of emergency medical services. Karen Meyer, MMC for community safety and emergency services - City of Tshwane

At the end of 2018, we applied for a new licence. We only received a temporary licence. Fast-forward to May last year, when the illegal provincial administration took over the city for eight months. The city received confirmation that the licence application was declined. Karen Meyer, MMC for community safety and emergency services - City of Tshwane

Not even two months later the city received a letter from province indicating that we must deploy all our emergency medical resources during the Covid-19 pandemic, which shows you clearly that they didn't have the capacity to handle the situation on their own, they needed the City of Tshwane. Karen Meyer, MMC for community safety and emergency services - City of Tshwane

What needs to happen now is a written confirmation that the temporary licence will be extended to January next year. Province needs to honour the agreement agreed to in January. Karen Meyer, MMC for community safety and emergency services - City of Tshwane

Listen below for the full interview...