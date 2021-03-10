This new app will help communities tackle the scourge of GBV
Thabo Nonkenge and his business partners have developed a smart device application (App) to help fight the scourge of gender-based violence.
The app gives victims and those at risk a tool to ask for help.
South Africa ranks among the worst in the world when it comes to gender-based violence and rape statistics.
Speaking to Azania Mosaka, Nonkenge says they are the first crowdsourced personal security platform.
We try to engage the active citizenry element of life, we like to engage a community or a corporate response to the problem.Thabo Nonkenge, Co-founder & CEO - Soss Tech
The is a free app to download, everyone can download it. It is smartphone friendly.Thabo Nonkenge, Co-founder & CEO - Soss Tech
Founder and executive director of GBV Monitor South Africa Omogolo Taunyane says this is a great initiative in the fight against GBV.
It is important to give the victim support further than just arriving at the scene.Omogolo Taunyane, Founder and executive director - GBV Monitor South Africa
When you choose to intervene as a stranger, it is most important to give the victim comfort and that assurance that says I don't have anything to benefit from this but it's just me trying to assist.Omogolo Taunyane, Founder and executive director - GBV Monitor South Africa
Listen to the full interview below...
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_118148644_sad-and-scared-female-teenager-with-computer-laptop-suffering-cyberbullying-and-harassment-being-onl.html
