Treasury orders National Arts Council to disperse more than R250-million
The National Arts Council says National Treasury has given them until 31 March to pay all approved applicants funds from the presidential employment stimulus programme.
Speaking to John Perlman, council member Tshepo Mashiane says they are dispensing the funds on a daily basis.
What has happened is that the total amount of 1,374 approved applicants only a portion of 613 was allocated the R285-million and there was a total of 761 that was not allocated that budget.Tshepo Mashiane, Council member - National Arts Council
We have about R30-million that has been dispersed to 274 applicants and we still have R250-million that needs to be dispersed.Tshepo Mashiane, Council member - National Arts Council
Listen to the full interview below...
