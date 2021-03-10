Is it justifiable for IPPS to pay surcharge fees?
Local government association calls for surcharge on independent power producer sales in municipal distribution areas.
The envisaged IPP surcharge is over and above the network charges IPPs will pay for the use of the municipal distribution system.
Thembani Bukula, CEO of PowerX, sheds more light on this.
If the IPPS are going to be using their network then they are entitled to charging a fee that must be approved based on the cost of the service and reasonable return.Thembani Bukula, CEO - PowerX
What would take time and would have issues to be accepted would be the price to be paid.Thembani Bukula, CEO - PowerX
A reasonable fee can be found and reasonable revenue for the municipality can be ensured.Thembani Bukula, CEO - PowerX
