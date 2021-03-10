MTN suspends final dividend but announces R29b investment in new growth strategy

Streaming issues? Report here
Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020 Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Made a few claims recently? Switch insurers before yours dumps you Finding alternative cover once your insurer 'offloads' you is difficult and expensive, warns consumer ninja Wendy Knowler. 10 March 2021 8:46 PM
SA business confidence is falling in 2021: 'There is a lot to worry about" Almost 7 out of 10 senior executives are dissatisfied with prevailing business conditions - RMB/BER Business Confidence Index. 10 March 2021 8:11 PM
Is it justifiable for IPPS to pay surcharge fees? PowerX CEO Thembani Bukula says if independent producers are going to use their network then they are entitled to charge a fee. 10 March 2021 5:32 PM
View all Local
'As long as opposition focuses only on ANC faults, we are going nowhere slowly' Bruce Whitfield interviews Mbhazima Shilowa (fmr premier and Cope leader) about politics and his Epicurean Wines business venture. 10 March 2021 7:16 PM
SA economy shrank by 7% in 2020, but managed to grow in Q4 The pandemic-hit economy plummeted in 2020 relative to 2019, but we've seen the worst of the decline says Stanlib's Kevin Lings. 9 March 2021 6:36 PM
Mbalula apologises to Dlamini-Zuma, dares Mkhwebane for calling her 'hired gun' Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula says he will keep Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma's name 'out of political battles and commentary'. 9 March 2021 5:44 PM
View all Politics
Rupert Murdoch's multinational media empire at 90 How one of the most powerful media owners in the last century built his company 10 March 2021 7:15 PM
MTN suspends final dividend but announces R29b investment in new growth strategy Despite huge growth during the pandemic, the MTN Group is not paying a dividend. CEO Ralph Mupita explains why on The Money Show. 10 March 2021 6:51 PM
[WATCH] Is Mochachos ad a homage to Castrol's iconic 'Boet & Swaer' campaign? Creative borrowing, plagiarism or a homage to a beloved SA ad campaign? Branding expert Andy Rice weighs in. 9 March 2021 8:53 PM
View all Business
[WATCH] Is Mochachos ad a homage to Castrol's iconic 'Boet & Swaer' campaign? Creative borrowing, plagiarism or a homage to a beloved SA ad campaign? Branding expert Andy Rice weighs in. 9 March 2021 8:53 PM
Becoming more careful about how you spend your money? 66% of South Africans are A study has identified 4 new consumer groups driving spend in 2021, as many household incomes drop due to effects of lockdown. 9 March 2021 8:14 PM
Lillian has the perfect Spotify playlist for you 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 8 March 2021 12:40 PM
View all Lifestyle
Senzo Meyiwa murder trial set for 25 October Senzo Meyiwa was shot and killed in 2014 while visiting his girlfriend and singer Kelly Khumalo in Vosloorus. 5 March 2021 11:29 AM
Cricket SA to lodge dispute with ICC over cancelled Australian tour Interim board chairperson Stavros Nicolaou says revenue was lost when the tour was called off. 22 February 2021 2:15 PM
'It will be really interesting to see how Siya Kolisi fits into the Sharks team' Sport24 deputy editor Sbu Mjikeliso talks about Siya Kolisi's move from the Stormers to join the Sharks. 16 February 2021 2:37 PM
View all Sport
Treasury orders National Arts Council to disperse more than R250-million Council member Tshepo Mashiane gives details of how much has been paid so far and how much they still need to pay. 10 March 2021 5:22 PM
[WATCH] 'I wish I was dead,' -Grandma's shocking birthday wish goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 March 2021 8:32 AM
[WATCH] Piers Morgan reflects on his storming off Good Morning Britain for good Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 March 2021 8:27 AM
View all Entertainment
We've moved from a VUCA to BANI world. Dion Chang explains what the shift means A BANI world stands for brittleness, anxiety, non-linearity, and incomprehensibility - which kind of sums up 2020. 8 March 2021 8:30 PM
'Genius' new app buys you shares in the company you're shopping at Grifin is launching in the US, but it's an idea floated by SA's EasyEquities six years ago. Could this drive the necessary buy-in? 4 March 2021 8:53 PM
Tackling the scourge of gender-based violence from the ground up Lalla Hirayama examines some of the projects aimed at addressing gender-based violence in the "Sharing the Sun" YouTube series. 3 March 2021 1:17 PM
View all World
'Kenya Airways said SAA is our role model! We want lots of government money!' Kenya wants to nationalise the minority-privatised airline, providing a massive bailout. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games. 23 February 2021 9:00 PM
The future of renewable energy is bright The untapped potential of Africa’s treasure trove of natural wealth presents its beneficiaries with a prosperous future, if exploi... 18 February 2021 8:34 AM
Energy is the gatekeeper to a prosperous future Tackling Africa’s energy crisis starts with policymakers and evidence shows that they’re not moving fast enough. 18 February 2021 8:20 AM
View all Africa
Made a few claims recently? Switch insurers before yours dumps you Finding alternative cover once your insurer 'offloads' you is difficult and expensive, warns consumer ninja Wendy Knowler. 10 March 2021 8:46 PM
'As long as opposition focuses only on ANC faults, we are going nowhere slowly' Bruce Whitfield interviews Mbhazima Shilowa (fmr premier and Cope leader) about politics and his Epicurean Wines business venture. 10 March 2021 7:16 PM
[WATCH] Is Mochachos ad a homage to Castrol's iconic 'Boet & Swaer' campaign? Creative borrowing, plagiarism or a homage to a beloved SA ad campaign? Branding expert Andy Rice weighs in. 9 March 2021 8:53 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

MTN suspends final dividend but announces R29b investment in new growth strategy

10 March 2021 6:51 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
MTN
MTN Group
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
MTN Nigeria
Fintech
Dividend
MTN SA
Ralph Mupita
Ambition 2025
MTN Ghana
full-year dividend
growth strategy

Despite huge growth during the pandemic, the MTN Group is not paying a dividend. CEO Ralph Mupita explains why on The Money Show.

The MTN Group has reported "a very strong set of operational and financial results" for 2020 in the face of Covid-19 pressures.

Africa's largest mobile operator added 29 million subscribers last year, to reach 280 million across all markets.

RELATED: MTN to quit Middle East to focus on Africa

While MTN SA delivered growth of only 1.6%, the Ghana operation jumped by 16.6% and MTN Nigeria by 14.6%.

© piter2121/123rf.com

MTN posted a 52% increase in adjusted headline earnings per share and more than doubled operating cash flow to R28.3 billion.

However, it has suspended a final dividend for 2020.

At the same time, the Group announced a R29.1 billion investment in a revised strategy it calls Ambition 2025.

"Going forward, we believe that _Ambition 2025 _will position the business to capture the exciting opportunities across our markets and our medium-term guidance has been enhanced to reflect this accelerating growth outlook."

Bruce Whitfield focuses on the reasons for the dividend suspension in conversation with MTN Group CEO Ralph Mupita.

We did make a call-out last year to say we are suspending the interim dividend because of near-term concerns around three factors.

Ralph Mupita, CEO - MTN Group

The factors are cash upstreaming from Nigeria, the timing of asset realisation programme (ARP) proceeds and the uncertainty around the impact of Covid-19.

The rationale is that we are very disciplined around our capital location framework. The batting order is: we commit capital to growing the business, which we did last year with a full capex rollout to ensure that the business is underpinned by a well-invested and leading network.

Ralph Mupita, CEO - MTN Group

In the near term the priority is de-leveraging the holding company balance sheet... Given that we didn't meet our de-leveraging priority, we felt that we needed to put in a suspension of the final dividend.

Ralph Mupita, CEO - MTN Group

In terms of shareholders, what we are trying to do is to position the company to better deliver sustainable total shareholder return.

Ralph Mupita, CEO - MTN Group

During this transition, the board anticipates paying a total ordinary dividend of at least 260c per share for the 2021 financial year.

Listen to Mupita discuss the special dividend and MTN's _Ambition 2025 _strategy below:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : MTN suspends final dividend but announces R29b investment in new growth strategy




10 March 2021 6:51 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
MTN
MTN Group
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
MTN Nigeria
Fintech
Dividend
MTN SA
Ralph Mupita
Ambition 2025
MTN Ghana
full-year dividend
growth strategy

More from Business

Made a few claims recently? Switch insurers before yours dumps you

10 March 2021 8:46 PM

Finding alternative cover once your insurer 'offloads' you is difficult and expensive, warns consumer ninja Wendy Knowler.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA business confidence is falling in 2021: 'There is a lot to worry about"

10 March 2021 8:11 PM

Almost 7 out of 10 senior executives are dissatisfied with prevailing business conditions - RMB/BER Business Confidence Index.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'As long as opposition focuses only on ANC faults, we are going nowhere slowly'

10 March 2021 7:16 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Mbhazima Shilowa (fmr premier and Cope leader) about politics and his Epicurean Wines business venture.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rupert Murdoch's multinational media empire at 90

10 March 2021 7:15 PM

How one of the most powerful media owners in the last century built his company

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Is Mochachos ad a homage to Castrol's iconic 'Boet & Swaer' campaign?

9 March 2021 8:53 PM

Creative borrowing, plagiarism or a homage to a beloved SA ad campaign? Branding expert Andy Rice weighs in.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Becoming more careful about how you spend your money? 66% of South Africans are

9 March 2021 8:14 PM

A study has identified 4 new consumer groups driving spend in 2021, as many household incomes drop due to effects of lockdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Taxes going up in smoke - 3 out of 4 retail outlets sell illicit cigarettes

9 March 2021 7:20 PM

'It's of national concern.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Johnny Moloto of British American Tobacco SA, which commissioned the study

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA economy shrank by 7% in 2020, but managed to grow in Q4

9 March 2021 6:36 PM

The pandemic-hit economy plummeted in 2020 relative to 2019, but we've seen the worst of the decline says Stanlib's Kevin Lings.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ramaphosa: We need to buy local again to get economy moving

9 March 2021 12:38 PM

Ramaphosa said government plans to increase local procurement even further over the next five years.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Leadership: Playing offensive or defensive

9 March 2021 12:30 PM

Absa Group's Managing Director Transactional Banking African Regional Operations Thabo Makoko has a clear message to stakeholders.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Wits Protest: 'Police wanted to kill us and have succeeded as a man has died'

Local

Eskom to implement load shedding from Wednesday 5pm to Friday 11pm

Local

Mapisa-Nqakula: The devil is in SANDF sexual assault penalties for perpetrators

Local

EWN Highlights

UN Security Council 'strongly condemns' Myanmar military's violence

10 March 2021 8:33 PM

Royal family contests Harry and Meghan's racism claims

10 March 2021 8:07 PM

Molefe denies knowing why Gama was paid R17m in legal costs despite losing case

10 March 2021 7:19 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA