MTN suspends final dividend but announces R29b investment in new growth strategy
The MTN Group has reported "a very strong set of operational and financial results" for 2020 in the face of Covid-19 pressures.
Africa's largest mobile operator added 29 million subscribers last year, to reach 280 million across all markets.
RELATED: MTN to quit Middle East to focus on Africa
While MTN SA delivered growth of only 1.6%, the Ghana operation jumped by 16.6% and MTN Nigeria by 14.6%.
MTN posted a 52% increase in adjusted headline earnings per share and more than doubled operating cash flow to R28.3 billion.
However, it has suspended a final dividend for 2020.
At the same time, the Group announced a R29.1 billion investment in a revised strategy it calls Ambition 2025.
"Going forward, we believe that _Ambition 2025 _will position the business to capture the exciting opportunities across our markets and our medium-term guidance has been enhanced to reflect this accelerating growth outlook."
Bruce Whitfield focuses on the reasons for the dividend suspension in conversation with MTN Group CEO Ralph Mupita.
We did make a call-out last year to say we are suspending the interim dividend because of near-term concerns around three factors.Ralph Mupita, CEO - MTN Group
The factors are cash upstreaming from Nigeria, the timing of asset realisation programme (ARP) proceeds and the uncertainty around the impact of Covid-19.
The rationale is that we are very disciplined around our capital location framework. The batting order is: we commit capital to growing the business, which we did last year with a full capex rollout to ensure that the business is underpinned by a well-invested and leading network.Ralph Mupita, CEO - MTN Group
In the near term the priority is de-leveraging the holding company balance sheet... Given that we didn't meet our de-leveraging priority, we felt that we needed to put in a suspension of the final dividend.Ralph Mupita, CEO - MTN Group
In terms of shareholders, what we are trying to do is to position the company to better deliver sustainable total shareholder return.Ralph Mupita, CEO - MTN Group
During this transition, the board anticipates paying a total ordinary dividend of at least 260c per share for the 2021 financial year.
Listen to Mupita discuss the special dividend and MTN's _Ambition 2025 _strategy below:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : MTN suspends final dividend but announces R29b investment in new growth strategy
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_114454400_konskie-poland-november-03-2018-mtn-group-limited-logo-on-smartphone.html
More from Business
Made a few claims recently? Switch insurers before yours dumps you
Finding alternative cover once your insurer 'offloads' you is difficult and expensive, warns consumer ninja Wendy Knowler.Read More
SA business confidence is falling in 2021: 'There is a lot to worry about"
Almost 7 out of 10 senior executives are dissatisfied with prevailing business conditions - RMB/BER Business Confidence Index.Read More
'As long as opposition focuses only on ANC faults, we are going nowhere slowly'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Mbhazima Shilowa (fmr premier and Cope leader) about politics and his Epicurean Wines business venture.Read More
Rupert Murdoch's multinational media empire at 90
How one of the most powerful media owners in the last century built his companyRead More
[WATCH] Is Mochachos ad a homage to Castrol's iconic 'Boet & Swaer' campaign?
Creative borrowing, plagiarism or a homage to a beloved SA ad campaign? Branding expert Andy Rice weighs in.Read More
Becoming more careful about how you spend your money? 66% of South Africans are
A study has identified 4 new consumer groups driving spend in 2021, as many household incomes drop due to effects of lockdown.Read More
Taxes going up in smoke - 3 out of 4 retail outlets sell illicit cigarettes
'It's of national concern.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Johnny Moloto of British American Tobacco SA, which commissioned the studyRead More
SA economy shrank by 7% in 2020, but managed to grow in Q4
The pandemic-hit economy plummeted in 2020 relative to 2019, but we've seen the worst of the decline says Stanlib's Kevin Lings.Read More
Ramaphosa: We need to buy local again to get economy moving
Ramaphosa said government plans to increase local procurement even further over the next five years.Read More
Leadership: Playing offensive or defensive
Absa Group's Managing Director Transactional Banking African Regional Operations Thabo Makoko has a clear message to stakeholders.Read More