Streaming issues? Report here
Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020 Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Made a few claims recently? Switch insurers before yours dumps you Finding alternative cover once your insurer 'offloads' you is difficult and expensive, warns consumer ninja Wendy Knowler. 10 March 2021 8:46 PM
SA business confidence is falling in 2021: 'There is a lot to worry about" Almost 7 out of 10 senior executives are dissatisfied with prevailing business conditions - RMB/BER Business Confidence Index. 10 March 2021 8:11 PM
Is it justifiable for IPPS to pay surcharge fees? PowerX CEO Thembani Bukula says if independent producers are going to use their network then they are entitled to charge a fee. 10 March 2021 5:32 PM
View all Local
'As long as opposition focuses only on ANC faults, we are going nowhere slowly' Bruce Whitfield interviews Mbhazima Shilowa (fmr premier and Cope leader) about politics and his Epicurean Wines business venture. 10 March 2021 7:16 PM
SA economy shrank by 7% in 2020, but managed to grow in Q4 The pandemic-hit economy plummeted in 2020 relative to 2019, but we've seen the worst of the decline says Stanlib's Kevin Lings. 9 March 2021 6:36 PM
Mbalula apologises to Dlamini-Zuma, dares Mkhwebane for calling her 'hired gun' Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula says he will keep Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma's name 'out of political battles and commentary'. 9 March 2021 5:44 PM
View all Politics
Rupert Murdoch's multinational media empire at 90 How one of the most powerful media owners in the last century built his company 10 March 2021 7:15 PM
MTN suspends final dividend but announces R29b investment in new growth strategy Despite huge growth during the pandemic, the MTN Group is not paying a dividend. CEO Ralph Mupita explains why on The Money Show. 10 March 2021 6:51 PM
[WATCH] Is Mochachos ad a homage to Castrol's iconic 'Boet & Swaer' campaign? Creative borrowing, plagiarism or a homage to a beloved SA ad campaign? Branding expert Andy Rice weighs in. 9 March 2021 8:53 PM
View all Business
[WATCH] Is Mochachos ad a homage to Castrol's iconic 'Boet & Swaer' campaign? Creative borrowing, plagiarism or a homage to a beloved SA ad campaign? Branding expert Andy Rice weighs in. 9 March 2021 8:53 PM
Becoming more careful about how you spend your money? 66% of South Africans are A study has identified 4 new consumer groups driving spend in 2021, as many household incomes drop due to effects of lockdown. 9 March 2021 8:14 PM
Lillian has the perfect Spotify playlist for you 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 8 March 2021 12:40 PM
View all Lifestyle
Senzo Meyiwa murder trial set for 25 October Senzo Meyiwa was shot and killed in 2014 while visiting his girlfriend and singer Kelly Khumalo in Vosloorus. 5 March 2021 11:29 AM
Cricket SA to lodge dispute with ICC over cancelled Australian tour Interim board chairperson Stavros Nicolaou says revenue was lost when the tour was called off. 22 February 2021 2:15 PM
'It will be really interesting to see how Siya Kolisi fits into the Sharks team' Sport24 deputy editor Sbu Mjikeliso talks about Siya Kolisi's move from the Stormers to join the Sharks. 16 February 2021 2:37 PM
View all Sport
Treasury orders National Arts Council to disperse more than R250-million Council member Tshepo Mashiane gives details of how much has been paid so far and how much they still need to pay. 10 March 2021 5:22 PM
[WATCH] 'I wish I was dead,' -Grandma's shocking birthday wish goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 March 2021 8:32 AM
[WATCH] Piers Morgan reflects on his storming off Good Morning Britain for good Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 March 2021 8:27 AM
View all Entertainment
We've moved from a VUCA to BANI world. Dion Chang explains what the shift means A BANI world stands for brittleness, anxiety, non-linearity, and incomprehensibility - which kind of sums up 2020. 8 March 2021 8:30 PM
'Genius' new app buys you shares in the company you're shopping at Grifin is launching in the US, but it's an idea floated by SA's EasyEquities six years ago. Could this drive the necessary buy-in? 4 March 2021 8:53 PM
Tackling the scourge of gender-based violence from the ground up Lalla Hirayama examines some of the projects aimed at addressing gender-based violence in the "Sharing the Sun" YouTube series. 3 March 2021 1:17 PM
View all World
'Kenya Airways said SAA is our role model! We want lots of government money!' Kenya wants to nationalise the minority-privatised airline, providing a massive bailout. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games. 23 February 2021 9:00 PM
The future of renewable energy is bright The untapped potential of Africa’s treasure trove of natural wealth presents its beneficiaries with a prosperous future, if exploi... 18 February 2021 8:34 AM
Energy is the gatekeeper to a prosperous future Tackling Africa’s energy crisis starts with policymakers and evidence shows that they’re not moving fast enough. 18 February 2021 8:20 AM
View all Africa
Made a few claims recently? Switch insurers before yours dumps you Finding alternative cover once your insurer 'offloads' you is difficult and expensive, warns consumer ninja Wendy Knowler. 10 March 2021 8:46 PM
'As long as opposition focuses only on ANC faults, we are going nowhere slowly' Bruce Whitfield interviews Mbhazima Shilowa (fmr premier and Cope leader) about politics and his Epicurean Wines business venture. 10 March 2021 7:16 PM
[WATCH] Is Mochachos ad a homage to Castrol's iconic 'Boet & Swaer' campaign? Creative borrowing, plagiarism or a homage to a beloved SA ad campaign? Branding expert Andy Rice weighs in. 9 March 2021 8:53 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle
fiber_manual_record
Opinion

Made a few claims recently? Switch insurers before yours dumps you

10 March 2021 8:46 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Insurance
car insurance
outsurance
Wendy Knowler
short-term insurance
household contents
consumer issues
Ombudsman for Short-Term Insurance

Finding alternative cover once your insurer 'offloads' you is difficult and expensive, warns consumer ninja Wendy Knowler.

"Jump before you are pushed"

That's the advice from consumer journo Wendy Knowler in the case of short-term insurance when you've made a few recent claims, especially if they're big ones.

Because insurers will consider you too high-risk, the risk to you is being dumped she says.

It doesn't matter how long you've had no or few claims, if you're going through a bad patch or bad luck then you're in very real danger of being offloaded/dumped/fired/cancelled...

Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

Your premiums and excess may be higher [if you switch], but it beats being offloaded by your insurer because of what they call an 'unfavourable loss ratio'.

Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

It’s usually catastrophic if that happens, because you must declare it to other insurers, meaning you’ll find it hard to get alternative cover. And if you do, it will probably be hellishly expensive.

Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

RELATED: Car insurance claims drop during lockdown, but premiums don't follow

On The Money Show, Knowler relates the story of an Outsurance client of four years who'd had "a relatively normal claims history" until recently.

Due to a combination of (bad) luck, worse weather and Johannesburg’s notorious potholes, I lodged four car claims in five months. All my claims were genuine, and none were due to any negligence from my end.

Sarah Midgely, Outsurance client

Outsurance paid out the claims says Sarah Midgely, but things turned sour when she moved from Joburg to Cape Town.

After contacting a representative to update her details, Midgely says she was informed her policy was being cancelled "as you are currently causing us a loss".

"Nowhere in my policy does it state they may cancel if they are making a loss within a certain period of time."

Knowler has taken up the issue with both Outsurance and the Ombudsman for Short-Term Insurance.

According to the Ombud's office, all the policy holder protection rules require is that the insurer gives the policy holder at least 31 days' notice of the intention to cancel the policy. They must give reasons in that cancellation letter.

Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

Outsurance then was technically within its rights, she says.

Thank goodness it doesn’t work that way with medical schemes! As members, sometimes we claim a lot and sometimes we claim a little... At any given time, the lucky/healthy subsidise the not-so-lucky/healthy in a medical scheme.

Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

For more detail, listen to the conversation in the audioclip below:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Made a few claims recently? Switch insurers before yours dumps you




10 March 2021 8:46 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Insurance
car insurance
outsurance
Wendy Knowler
short-term insurance
household contents
consumer issues
Ombudsman for Short-Term Insurance

More from Business

SA business confidence is falling in 2021: 'There is a lot to worry about"

10 March 2021 8:11 PM

Almost 7 out of 10 senior executives are dissatisfied with prevailing business conditions - RMB/BER Business Confidence Index.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'As long as opposition focuses only on ANC faults, we are going nowhere slowly'

10 March 2021 7:16 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Mbhazima Shilowa (fmr premier and Cope leader) about politics and his Epicurean Wines business venture.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rupert Murdoch's multinational media empire at 90

10 March 2021 7:15 PM

How one of the most powerful media owners in the last century built his company

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

MTN suspends final dividend but announces R29b investment in new growth strategy

10 March 2021 6:51 PM

Despite huge growth during the pandemic, the MTN Group is not paying a dividend. CEO Ralph Mupita explains why on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Is Mochachos ad a homage to Castrol's iconic 'Boet & Swaer' campaign?

9 March 2021 8:53 PM

Creative borrowing, plagiarism or a homage to a beloved SA ad campaign? Branding expert Andy Rice weighs in.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Becoming more careful about how you spend your money? 66% of South Africans are

9 March 2021 8:14 PM

A study has identified 4 new consumer groups driving spend in 2021, as many household incomes drop due to effects of lockdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Taxes going up in smoke - 3 out of 4 retail outlets sell illicit cigarettes

9 March 2021 7:20 PM

'It's of national concern.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Johnny Moloto of British American Tobacco SA, which commissioned the study

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA economy shrank by 7% in 2020, but managed to grow in Q4

9 March 2021 6:36 PM

The pandemic-hit economy plummeted in 2020 relative to 2019, but we've seen the worst of the decline says Stanlib's Kevin Lings.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ramaphosa: We need to buy local again to get economy moving

9 March 2021 12:38 PM

Ramaphosa said government plans to increase local procurement even further over the next five years.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Leadership: Playing offensive or defensive

9 March 2021 12:30 PM

Absa Group's Managing Director Transactional Banking African Regional Operations Thabo Makoko has a clear message to stakeholders.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

SA business confidence is falling in 2021: 'There is a lot to worry about"

10 March 2021 8:11 PM

Almost 7 out of 10 senior executives are dissatisfied with prevailing business conditions - RMB/BER Business Confidence Index.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Is it justifiable for IPPS to pay surcharge fees?

10 March 2021 5:32 PM

PowerX CEO Thembani Bukula says if independent producers are going to use their network then they are entitled to charge a fee.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

This new app will help communities tackle the scourge of GBV

10 March 2021 3:23 PM

SOSS Tech co-founder Thabo Nonkenge says the app to help in fighting gender-based violence is free and smartphone friendly.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ambulances stop operating in Tshwane as city and province clash over licence

10 March 2021 2:13 PM

City of Tshwane emergency services MMC Karen Meyers says implementing a deal made in January will solve the problem.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Wits Protest: 'Police wanted to kill us and have succeeded as a man has died'

10 March 2021 12:55 PM

A man has been shot dead after being caught in a crossfire between protesting students and police.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Young people should volunteer but ... they must not be exploited - Expert

10 March 2021 12:16 PM

Youth Capital's Kristal Duncan-Williams says once you're in a working environment you're likely to hear about other opportunities.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom to implement load shedding from Wednesday 5pm to Friday 11pm

10 March 2021 11:34 AM

The power utility says this is due to a loss of generation capacity and load shedding could be implemented throughout the weekend.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mapisa-Nqakula: The devil is in SANDF sexual assault penalties for perpetrators

10 March 2021 11:29 AM

Minister of Defence Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula says so far they have fired seven soldiers for sexual assault.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] The Funeral Service of the late Peter Matlare

10 March 2021 8:16 AM

Matlare passed away on Sunday at the age of 61 from COVID-19 related complications.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

103 people succumb to COVID-19 and 991 infections have been recorded

10 March 2021 6:18 AM

The Health Department says the fatalities have pushed the death toll to 50,906 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

[WATCH] Is Mochachos ad a homage to Castrol's iconic 'Boet & Swaer' campaign?

9 March 2021 8:53 PM

Creative borrowing, plagiarism or a homage to a beloved SA ad campaign? Branding expert Andy Rice weighs in.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Becoming more careful about how you spend your money? 66% of South Africans are

9 March 2021 8:14 PM

A study has identified 4 new consumer groups driving spend in 2021, as many household incomes drop due to effects of lockdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lillian has the perfect Spotify playlist for you

8 March 2021 12:40 PM

702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Does Sunshine Food Co. serve the greatest veggie burger in South Africa?

7 March 2021 8:27 AM

Owner Elisha Madzivadondo explains why his burgers are considered the best not only in Cape Town but in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Genius' new app buys you shares in the company you're shopping at

4 March 2021 8:53 PM

Grifin is launching in the US, but it's an idea floated by SA's EasyEquities six years ago. Could this drive the necessary buy-in?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Kuli Roberts: I've been working since the age of 7; I'm not flashy

4 March 2021 7:21 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews media personality Kuli Roberts about her attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Understanding the relation between food and obesity

4 March 2021 3:32 PM

Discovery Vitality head dietician Terry Harris explains how food and exercise play a role in a person body. #WorldObesityDay

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Home exercising and online shopping trends a boon for fitness-related businesses

3 March 2021 8:50 PM

Sales of fitness products are soaring as the pandemic focuses attention on health improvement and home exercise.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tackling the scourge of gender-based violence from the ground up

3 March 2021 1:17 PM

Lalla Hirayama examines some of the projects aimed at addressing gender-based violence in the "Sharing the Sun" YouTube series.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cashbuild doubles its profit as lockdowns boost desire for home improvement

2 March 2021 7:11 PM

Not all businesses suffered losses because of the pandemic. Bruce Whitfield interviews Cashbuild CEO Werner de Jager.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Opinion

'As long as opposition focuses only on ANC faults, we are going nowhere slowly'

10 March 2021 7:16 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Mbhazima Shilowa (fmr premier and Cope leader) about politics and his Epicurean Wines business venture.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Is Mochachos ad a homage to Castrol's iconic 'Boet & Swaer' campaign?

9 March 2021 8:53 PM

Creative borrowing, plagiarism or a homage to a beloved SA ad campaign? Branding expert Andy Rice weighs in.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Genius' new app buys you shares in the company you're shopping at

4 March 2021 8:53 PM

Grifin is launching in the US, but it's an idea floated by SA's EasyEquities six years ago. Could this drive the necessary buy-in?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Kuli Roberts: I've been working since the age of 7; I'm not flashy

4 March 2021 7:21 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews media personality Kuli Roberts about her attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Small honey producer takes on Food Lover's Market in trademark battle

3 March 2021 7:37 PM

'Nature's Gold' was trademarked by the KZN startup. FLM should have checked properly, admits its legal director on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Doom ad not racist says ARB. But why pair Doom and food in the first place?

2 March 2021 8:52 PM

After a complaint, Tiger Brands has added 'don't spray on food' to campaign showing man's meal interrupted by a flying insect.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'State-sponsored corruption should outrage South Africans' - Sars commissioner

25 February 2021 8:43 PM

'I'm infuriated!' Commissioner Edward Kieswetter says he feels the need to speak truth to power. Strong words on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Does an emotive Sars advert make you feel better about paying tax?

23 February 2021 8:08 PM

It's Budget day tomorrow and branding expert Sizakele Marutlulle chooses a topical campaign as her advertising hero of the week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A South African fraudster fleeced US Big Tech out of R620 million ($42 million)

22 February 2021 8:11 PM

Stephen Timm on his new book, "At Any Cost: The South African Fraudster Who Took the Tech World for More Than $40 million".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

We’re producing in the hopes we’ll see an uptick - Jack Black founder

22 February 2021 7:00 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks Jack Black founder Ross McCulloch if he has any tips for Tito.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Wits Protest: 'Police wanted to kill us and have succeeded as a man has died'

Local

Eskom to implement load shedding from Wednesday 5pm to Friday 11pm

Local

Mapisa-Nqakula: The devil is in SANDF sexual assault penalties for perpetrators

Local

EWN Highlights

UN Security Council 'strongly condemns' Myanmar military's violence

10 March 2021 8:33 PM

Royal family contests Harry and Meghan's racism claims

10 March 2021 8:07 PM

Molefe denies knowing why Gama was paid R17m in legal costs despite losing case

10 March 2021 7:19 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA